McEnaney (left) is in his second spell in charge of his native county

Seamus McEnaney is to stay on as Monaghan football manager for 2022.

The Corduff native is in his second spell as Monaghan boss after being handed the job in the autumn of 2019.

McEnaney guided Monaghan to this year's Ulster Final where they were edged out by a point by eventual All-Ireland Champions Tyrone.

He served a 12-week ban earlier this year after his squad undertook a training session which breached the then Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Monaghan regrouped to retain their Division One Football League status after a campaign which saw them drawing against Donegal and Tyrone before beating Galway in a relegation play-off.

In the championship, an opening Ulster win over Fermanagh was followed by a thrilling semi-final victory over Armagh before their stirring second-half comeback against Tyrone in the provincial decider at Croke Park fell just one point short.

A Monaghan GAA statement on Thursday read: "Following a management meeting last night, Wednesday September 15, Monaghan GAA have re-ratified Seamus McEnaney and his backroom team as our senior football management team."

McEnaney's backroom team includes David McCague, former Kerry assistant boss Donie Buckley and ex-Tyrone strength and conditioning coach Jonny Davis.

McEnaney's first spell in charge of his native county was from 2004 to 2010 and stints in charge of Meath and Wexford then followed.