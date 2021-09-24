Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Jack O'Connor guided Kerry to All-Ireland senior titles in 2004, 2006 and 2009

Three-time All-Ireland winning manager Jack O'Connor has been appointed as Kerry football boss for a third time.

O'Connor takes over from Peter Keane who was told to reapply for the job by the Kerry county board after seeking a fourth year in the post.

The manager's backroom team includes Diarmuid Murphy and Micheal Quirke and there is speculation former Down boss Paddy Tally could also be involved.

Since then, O'Connor has guided Kerry to All-Ireland minor titles and he also managed his county's under-20 side before taking charge of Kildare seniors for the past two seasons.

O'Connor stood down from his Kildare role earlier this month and was immediately linked with the Kerry job after the county's board opted to open the role to other candidates despite Keane's desire to stay on.

Keane guided Kerry to the 2019 All-Ireland Final where they were beaten by Dublin in a replay.

Kerry were backed by many to win the All-Ireland title both in 2020 and this year but they were stunned by Cork in last year's Munster semi-final, which meant their immediate exit because of the Covid-caused straight knockout format.

This season Kerry shared the National League title with Dublin but after waltzing to the Munster title, Keane's side were stunned by eventual champions Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The naivety of the Kingdom's tactics against Tyrone put Keane's stewardship of the team under renewed focus and the Kerry county board has opted to return the job to O'Connor after his previous proven success.

Kerry GAA said on Friday night that O'Connor would be proposed for the role by the county's management committee for ratification on 4 October and this is regarded as a formality.