Three-time All-Ireland winner Owen Mulligan has joined the Tyrone Under 20s coaching team.

Mulligan is the latest addition to Under 20s manager Paul Devlin's backroom staff.

The Cookstown man won three All-Ireland titles as a player with the Red Hands under the management of Mickey Harte.

"Owen will be a welcome boost to the management team. Tyrone are glad to have him on board," Tyrone GAA said in a statement.

He scored a historic goal against Dublin in the 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final on the way to Tyrone's second Championship win, having won it in 2003 and winning it for a third time in 2008.