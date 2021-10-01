Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh's Aimee Mackin and Meath's Shauna Ennis are among the 45 nominees for Ladies Football All Stars

Donegal trio Geraldine McLaughlin, Nicole McLaughlin and Everlyn McGinley and Armagh duo Aimee Mackin and Lauren McConville are among the 45 Ladies All Star Football nominees.

Surprise All-Ireland champions Meath lead the way with 14 nominations while beaten finalists Dublin have nine.

Losing All-Ireland semi-finalists Cork and Mayo get seven and six awards.

The All Star team and players of the year awards will be announced in Dublin on 13 November.

Mackin, last year's senior players' player of the year, and McConville played on the Armagh team beaten by Meath in the All-Ireland quarter-finals although the Orchard women regrouped to beat Donegal in the Ulster Final.

Donegal's McGinley will battle with Meath's Mary Kate Lynch and Cork's Róisín Phelan for the full-back jersey.

Armagh's McConville and Donegal's Nicole McLaughlin are nominated for the centre half-back role with Meath's Aoibhín Cleary.

Mackin is a contender for the right full-forward slot alongside Meath's Vikki Wall and Cork's Sadhbh O'Leary with Geraldine McLaughlin nominated for left full-forward with Cork's Eimear Scally and Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Former Ireland rugby international Hannah Tyrrell is among the three nominees for the right half-forward position.

TG4 All Star nominations

Goalkeeper: Monica McGuirk (Meath), Ciara Trant (Dublin), Dearbhla Gower (Galway)

Right full-back: Emma Troy (Meath), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Saoirse Lally (Mayo)

Full-back: Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal)

Left full-back: Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Katie Newe (Meath), Eimear Meaney (Cork)

Right half-back: Erika O'Shea (Cork), Tamara O'Connor (Mayo), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath)

Centre half-back: Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal)

Left half-back: Melissa Duggan (Cork)*, Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Shauna Ennis (Meath)

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O'Shaughnessy (Meath), Hannah Looney (Cork), Orlagh Lally (Meath)

Right half-forward: Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Orla Byrne (Meath)

Centre half-forward: Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Stacey Grimes (Meath)

Left half-forward: Niamh O'Sullivan (Meath), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Sarah Rowe (Mayo)

Right full-forward: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Vikki Wall (Meath), Sadhbh O'Leary (Cork)

Full-forward: Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Katie Murray (Waterford)

Left full-forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)