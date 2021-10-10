Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Chrissy McMahon scored Dunloy's second goal

Dunloy won the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship for the third year in a row with a comprehensive 3-23 to 1-14 victory over Rossa at Corrigan Park.

Well-taken first-half goals from Sean Elliott, Conal Cunning and Chrissy McMahon put the Cuchullains in control of the match.

They led 3-07 to 0-06 at the break before scoring points freely in the second half.

Defeat for Rossa means their wait for a senior title stretches to 17 years.

Six minutes after being shown a yellow card, Stephen Beatty scored the Belfast side's only goal of the game but they never got close enough to Dunloy to mount a fightback.

It was the first time the senior Antrim final was played at the Belfast venue since 1952.

"We are just delighted to get over the line," winning captain Paul Shields said after the final.

"We had two titanic battles with Rossa last year and we knew they would be the best team again this year."

Rossa had taken the lead with an early point before Elliott grabbed Dunloy's first goal in the fifth minute.

Cunning got the second goal 10 minutes later before McMahon buried his effort on 22 minutes as his side took the ascendancy.

The game was already heading towards a Dunloy victory when Beatty struck for Rossa, but the Belfast side's wait for an Antrim success goes on.