Tyrone SFC: Dromore knock out champions Dungannon

Dungannon won the Tyrone title for the first time in 56 years in 2020
Tyrone SFC champions Dungannon were dethroned in a dramatic extra-time thriller as Dromore came from eight points behind to win 2-22 to 4-12.

Goals from Tiarnan Sludden and Andrew McGrath swung it for St Dympna's at Healy Park on Monday night.

Dromore took the game to added time with a Sean McNabb equaliser to tie it up at 2-17 to 4-11.

Dungannon hit he net through Padraig McNulty (2), Patrick Quinn and Paul Donaghy.

Substitute Eoin McCusker scored five points for the holders, who led 3-8 to 1-5 at the break but could not match Dromore's fury in extra-time.

Dromore go through to meet Eglish in the quarter-finals, while there's no way back for Dungannon in a straight knock-out championship.

