Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rory Gallagher has had two seasons as Derry manager

Derry football boss Rory Gallagher has been given a three-year contract extension which will keep him in charge until the end of the 2025 season.

Gallagher has been in charge of Derry for the last two seasons and guided the county to promotion to Division Two of the Football League this year.

The Oak Leafers also went very close to upsetting Donegal in this year's Ulster Championship quarter-final.

Hurling manager Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly have been reappointed.

There were no changes in the county's underage football leadership positions with All-Ireland winning manager Martin Boyle remaining as minor manager with Paddy Bradley continuing to oversee efforts at U20 level.