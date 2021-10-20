Special Congress: McCarthy and Ryan back Proposal B
GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan have given their support for a radical change to the inter-county football season.
McCarthy encouraged delegates in Saturday's special congress to 'be bold - I'd like to see proposal B pass'.
Proposal B would see the introduction of a league-based All-Ireland series.
The alternative Proposal A would maintain the link between provincial championships and All-Ireland SFC.
Proposal B will be only be voted on by 183 delegates at the special congress in Dublin if Proposal A fails - 108 votes or 60% is the required number for change.
Croke Park also clarified that no amendments can be added to the proposals in advance of Saturday's historic vote.
What are the proposals?
Proposal A
- Four eight-team provincial championships
- Lowest Ulster team in League moved to Connacht SFC
- Two round robin groups in provincial championships
- Winners into provincial finals and bottom teams into Tailteann Cup
- Second and third-place teams in All-Ireland qualifiers
- Provincial champions into All-Ireland quarter-finals
- 60% backing needed for all motions to pass
Proposal B
- Only voted on if Proposal A fails
- Provincial series' link with All-Ireland SFC to end
- Provincial SFCs played in Feb/March
- All-Ireland SFC on league basis with four divisions between April and July
- Top five teams in Division 1 into All-Ireland quarter-finals
- Division 2 winners into last eight
- Second and third-placed Div 2 teams and Div 3 & 4 winners play off for last-eight spots
- Tailteann Cup includes all Div 3 and 4 teams bar All-Ireland quarter-finalists