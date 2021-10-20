Special Congress: McCarthy and Ryan back Proposal B

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

GAA president Larry McCarthy
GAA president Larry McCarthy has thrown his support behind Proposal B

GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan have given their support for a radical change to the inter-county football season.

McCarthy encouraged delegates in Saturday's special congress to 'be bold - I'd like to see proposal B pass'.

Proposal B would see the introduction of a league-based All-Ireland series.

The alternative Proposal A would maintain the link between provincial championships and All-Ireland SFC.

Proposal B will be only be voted on by 183 delegates at the special congress in Dublin if Proposal A fails - 108 votes or 60% is the required number for change.

Croke Park also clarified that no amendments can be added to the proposals in advance of Saturday's historic vote.

What are the proposals?

Proposal A

  • Four eight-team provincial championships
  • Lowest Ulster team in League moved to Connacht SFC
  • Two round robin groups in provincial championships
  • Winners into provincial finals and bottom teams into Tailteann Cup
  • Second and third-place teams in All-Ireland qualifiers
  • Provincial champions into All-Ireland quarter-finals
  • 60% backing needed for all motions to pass

Proposal B

  • Only voted on if Proposal A fails
  • Provincial series' link with All-Ireland SFC to end
  • Provincial SFCs played in Feb/March
  • All-Ireland SFC on league basis with four divisions between April and July
  • Top five teams in Division 1 into All-Ireland quarter-finals
  • Division 2 winners into last eight
  • Second and third-placed Div 2 teams and Div 3 & 4 winners play off for last-eight spots
  • Tailteann Cup includes all Div 3 and 4 teams bar All-Ireland quarter-finalists

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport