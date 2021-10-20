Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

GAA president Larry McCarthy has thrown his support behind Proposal B

GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan have given their support for a radical change to the inter-county football season.

McCarthy encouraged delegates in Saturday's special congress to 'be bold - I'd like to see proposal B pass'.

Proposal B would see the introduction of a league-based All-Ireland series.

The alternative Proposal A would maintain the link between provincial championships and All-Ireland SFC.

Proposal B will be only be voted on by 183 delegates at the special congress in Dublin if Proposal A fails - 108 votes or 60% is the required number for change.

Croke Park also clarified that no amendments can be added to the proposals in advance of Saturday's historic vote.

What are the proposals?

Proposal A

Four eight-team provincial championships

Lowest Ulster team in League moved to Connacht SFC

Two round robin groups in provincial championships

Winners into provincial finals and bottom teams into Tailteann Cup

Second and third-place teams in All-Ireland qualifiers

Provincial champions into All-Ireland quarter-finals

60% backing needed for all motions to pass

Proposal B