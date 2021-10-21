Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mayo reached the All-Ireland final for a second straight year in 2021

Mayo have become the fourth county to publicly declare their intention to vote against Proposal B at Special Congress.

They join Fermanagh, Armagh and Galway in announcing their opposition to the transformative Motion 19, which is backed by GAA President Larry McCarthy among others.

The Connacht county, beaten finalists in this year's All-Ireland SFC, will also vote against Proposal A - which favours four eight-team provincial championships.

Proposal B, if passed at Saturday's Special Congress, would overhaul the current All-Ireland football format with a league-based series becoming the basis of the model with provincial championships being effectively downgraded to what many would perceive to be a pre-season competition with no link to the Sam Maguire Cup.

With President McCarthy backing the motion along with the Gaelic Players' Association the proposal is gathering significant momentum but needs 60% of the votes, meaning 110 of the 183 delegates must support it if it is to pass.

Thirteen counties have stated their intention to vote in favour of the proposal: Down, Wexford, Westmeath, Kildare, Offaly, Meath, Louth, Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Clare.

There is a third option, Proposal C, which would maintain the status quo but replaces the Super 8s with qualifiers while amendments can also be made at Congress itself to either of the motions.

Ulster GAA chief Brian McAvoy has been one of the loudest voices opposing the adoption of Proposal B, with concerns that the model would significantly damage the provincial championships.

Motion 19 is considered one of the most radical proposals brought before Special Congress in the GAA's recent history, making Saturday's vote one of the most highly anticipated in decades.