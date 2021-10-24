50.6% of delegates (85) voted in favour of Motion 19, with 83 voting against.

Oisin McConville believes Ulster counties were thinking of themselves and not the good of the game when they voted against a motion that would have radically restructured the inter-county football championships.

Motion 19, better known as Proposal B, promised to end the provincial championships' link with the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

It went before a Special GAA Congress at Croke Park on Saturday but failed after falling short of the required 60% majority.

Eight Ulster counties spoke against the motion during an hour-long debate before the vote at the GAA's headquarters in Dublin on Saturday, with Down remaining silent.

Speaking on a new episode of The GAA Social podcast, which reflected on what was one of the most anticipated days at Croke Park in recent memory, McConville was critical of the vote.

The former Armagh All-Ireland winner was responding to being asked whether he thinks it could be possible that a refined version of Proposal B could go before Congress in February.

'It would have been a sad day for the GAA' - Ulster chief McAvoy

"It's a tough thing to turn around in that timescale but the bones of a good idea are there, it's just to put a bit of meat around the edges now," he said.

"Everybody needs to sit down and think what is for the betterment of the game rather than what is for the betterment of 'me' because I felt that is the way it was for Ulster.

"We can get a committee and we can get them to turn this around for February, and we can put it before Congress again, but the people who have a vested interest and don't want it to happen will just do the same thing as they did today [Saturday].

"Then we will be sitting here and we will be having another chat about how it's split 50-50, and we can't get 60% and we will be going ahead with the status quo.

"Do you know what we will do then? We will wait for the Championship and we will go 'do you know what, it could be different this year' and then we will get to the end of the Championship and will say 'there is nothing different about that, we need change'.

"Then we will go again and we will be in that circle. We have been in that spin for some time now."

'People have to sacrifice something and it's Ulster's turn'

Motion 19 was voted on after Motion 18 - or Proposal A - was defeated with 90% of delegates voting against it.

The structure of the 2022 season will now return to the system last played in 2017 with qualifiers and quarter-finals but no Super 8s, and the Tailteann Cup added in.

Proposal B would have introduced a league-based series and effectively turned the provincial championships into pre-season competitions with no link to the Sam Maguire Cup.

Under that guise, the provincial championships would have been played in February and March before a league-based All-Ireland series with four divisions between April and July.

McConville believes that something will have to be "sacrificed" in order for change to happen, and believes that the Ulster Championship is the competition that needs to be sacrificed.

"So is it achievable? Yeah it probably is achievable with a lot of work but it is getting something that is achievable and then getting everybody on board to go ahead and vote it through," he added.

"I said the Ulster Championship in this case was the sacrificial lamb. People have to sacrifice something and it just so happened that it was our turn in Ulster but we were not prepared to do that."

To hear the full episode of The GAA Social, on which new Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly joins Oisin and Thomas Niblock, click here.