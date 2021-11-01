Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

St Mary's Aghagallon and Creggan Kickham's will battle in a novel Antrim Football Final contest on 14 November

Aghagallon's Antrim SFC Final spot has been confirmed after Portglenone decided not to appeal against their semi-final extra-time defeat on Sunday.

The was speculation on Monday morning that Portglenone might launch a protest against Aghagallon's win after four periods of extra-time were played.

Instead of penalties after it was level following two periods of extra-time, 10 more minutes of extra-time were played.

Aghagallon eventually won 1-19 to 1-18 to set up a final against Creggan.

Following the game, Portglenone contacted the Antrim county board to seek its view on Sunday's events at Dunsilly.

The Roger Casements club appeared to be of the opinion that the game should have gone straight to a penalty shootout after the two opening 10-minute periods of extra-time instead of two further five-minute extra-time periods being played.

"The committee of the club met to discuss the response provided by Antrim CCC," said a Portglenone Casements statement on Monday evening.

"This response, in our opinion, confirmed that the game was not completed in accordance with the ratified 2021 Championship regulations and also acknowledged that Antrim clubs had been 'inadvertently issued the incorrect document'.

"This had led to much confusion and uncertainty both during and after completion of the game for both players and match day officials," added the Portglenone statement.

"The club remains of the opinion that there was a serious breach of rule and an appeal to Ulster Council would have been successful.

"However the club has decided not to pursue an appeal process and wish to make it clear that at no stage had an appeal been submitted, despite contradictory reports.

"Our club prides itself on integrity, fair play and sportsmanship and we wish both Kickham's Creggan and St Mary's Aghagallon the best of luck for the final."

Earlier on Monday, the Aghagallon club released a statement said that it was their understanding that Portglenone had lodged an appeal and spoke of their disappointment but that turned out not to be the case and the St Mary's outfit can now look forward to their first final appearance against Creggan, whose last title was in 1954.

The Antrim county board did not comment on the matter when contacted by BBC Sport Northern Ireland.