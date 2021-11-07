Caelan McEvoy with Kilcoo joint-captains Conor Laverty (left) and Aidan Branagan (right) after Kilcoo's Ulster success in 2019

When Kilcoo toasted their latest Down Senior Football title at Pairc Esler on Sunday, there was a notable absentee from the celebrations.

Former underage player Caelan McEvoy, the brother of full-back Ryan, was keeping tabs on the match from a hospital room in London after receiving his third liver transplant on Thursday.

When Kilcoo clinched the Ulster Club Championship in 2019, Caelan was there to lift the trophy with joint-captains Conor Laverty and Aidan Branagan.

He may not have been able to make it to Newry on Sunday, but his courageous fight helped inspire his beloved Magpies as they returned to the pinnacle of Down football for a record 19th time with victory over Burren.

Ryan McEvoy was driving to work on Wednesday morning when his mother phoned him with the news that Caelan was to receive his transplant.

"I was coming through Mayobridge, and my mother range me and said 'turn that van around, your brother's got called for his transplant there," said McEvoy.

"I was sort of in shock so I went home and we had to be at the airport for half 11, so I dropped him off.

"This one is probably the sweetest one for him because him and my daddy help out with the team, getting all the kit ready, for them not to be here was tough so it was good to get this one for him."

'There's nothing they wouldn't do for you'

Caelan's health battle has been ongoing for 11 years. Ryan admits that while his older brother's journey has taken its toll at times, he is thankful for having been able to draw on the support of everyone connected with Kilcoo GAC.

"This club is a family, everyone's always got your back," he said.

"They're always ringing you, texting you to see if you need anything and you go to training, they're the boys that can take your mind off it.

"They're unbelievable, this club. There's nothing they wouldn't do for you."

Conleith Gilligan, Kilcoo assistant manager, also highlighted the important contributions the McEvoy family have made to the club and commended Ryan for lining out in Sunday's decider after an emotional week at home.

"Caelan, Richie and Katrina, his wife, are the heartbeat of what we do and special mention to Ryan McEvoy who played full-back here today after the week he had at home.

"When Conor [Laverty] talked about doing it for the people of Kilcoo, it's those people that are the special people. It'll give them a lift today.

"Caelan's doing really well and fingers crossed we see him in a few weeks.

"They're incredible people [the McEvoys]. It's stories like that that make championship wins for clubs so special in Kilcoo and small places where there's maybe not much else happening bar football."