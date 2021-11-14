Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone's All-Ireland winning captain Padraig Hampsey's hopes of skippering Coalisland to the county title were dashed in Omagh

Dromore swept to a fourth Tyrone SFC title as their brilliant second-half display at Healy Park secured a 0-15 to 0-8 win over Coalisland.

Trailing for much of the first half, Dromore's pace and power proved too much for Coalisland in the latter stages as Emmet McNabb excelled.

McNabb finished with 0-6 as Dromore pulled clear after the sides had been level at 0-5 to 0-5 at half-time.

It was a richly first triumph since 2011 for the St Dympna's outfit.

Paddy McNeice had two Fianna points on the board inside the opening five minutes before key marksman McNabb got Dromore off the mark from a free.

Coalisland pushed into a two-point lead with scores from Niall Devlin and Plunkett Kane, 0-4 to 0-2 at the first drinks break.

But there were nervy moments, with goalkeeper Fintan Coney needing to be at his most alert to save from Ryan McCusker.

Tyrone's All-Ireland winning skipper Hampsey was constantly looking for opportunities to drive through from deep while his team-mate Tiarnan Quinn raced through acres of unguarded territory to pop over a point.

Dromore were a clear second best in terms of possession at this stage but they were just a point shy when Odhran Rafferty finished off a 27th-minute counter-attack.

And another raid produced a Sean McNabb leveller, 0-5 each at the interval, and Coalisland reflecting on eight first-half wides.

Dromore's composure, and some fine defensive work from Colm O'Neill and Ryan McCusker, helped them curb the main threats, and after Rafferty had put them ahead for the first time, Tyrone star Niall Sludden crafted a goal chance for McCusker, but his shot was easily dealt with by Coney.

End to end and becoming more open by the minute, scores were traded between Sludden and McNeice, with the best of his four from play, before the St Dympna's pushed the tempo further with scores from McCusker and Emmet McNabb (two) to go four clear by the second drinks break, 0-11 to 0-7.

The experienced Ronan McNabb made some vital intercepts as Coalisland ran into dead ends while the wizardry of Emmet McNabb continued to torment their defence as he kept the scoreboard dials turning.

And as Coalisland ran out of steam, a younger Dromore side turned the screw as they pressed for home with points from Cahir Goodwin and Rafferty rounding off their emphatic triumph.