Devenney wants St Eunan's to 'have a go' as they return to Ulster stage

St Eunan's clinched a first Donegal title in seven years by beating Naomh Conaill two weeks ago

The romantic in Brendan Devenney is hoping the largely young team of his beloved St Eunan's will be given licence to express themselves in Sunday's Ulster Club Football opener against Glen but is realistic enough to know that a cagey, tight affair is a more likely prospect.

The former Donegal and Ireland International Rules star was thrilled to see the Letterkenny club regain the Donegal title by comfortably beating holders Naomh Conaill 1-11 to 0-4 two weekends ago.

The seven-year gap from their last Donegal triumph and six seasons after their previous final appearance represented quite a famine for a club that competed in 13 county deciders between 1997 and 2015.

Devenney played in 10 of those finals which began with what became a controversial '97 game with his haul of 1-7 helping the Letterkenny outfit earn a 2-7 to 1-11 win over Aodh Ruadh only for a protest by the Ballyshannon club about the eligibility of Eunan's player Leslie McGettigan which resulted in the county board overturning the result.

"We count '97 as our win," laughs regular BBC Radio Ulster GAA co-commentator Devenney, who played in five other county final triumphs including the three-in-a-row between 2007-9.

US-based McGettigan, a former Donegal county player, had been brought back by the club for the concluding stages of that year's championship as they chased a first title since 1983.

St Eunan's did get to celebrate their win before the Ballyshannon outfit's protest was soon lodged and the upshot of it all was Aodh Ruadh representing Donegal in that year's Ulster Club series.

Brendan Devenney helped St Eunan's reach the last four of the Ulster Club Championship in 2008 but then missed the narrow semi-final defeat by an all-conquering Crossmaglen team

'Left a lot of bad blood'

"It was a joke," says Devenney, adding that it "left a lot of bad blood" between the two clubs for years.

"A lot of the people in Aodh Ruadh didn't want anything to do with it at all.

"But that was the start of those county finals. It seemed like almost every year, we were in or around it."

Revenge was sweet for Eunan's two years later as they prevented a Ballyshannon three-in-a-row by comfortably winning the decider 1-19 to 1-11 and another title was annexed in 2001 - either side of final defeats by Ardara and Gaoth Dobhair.

From the mid to late noughties, Eunan's had a run of five straight Donegal finals, losing in 2005 and 2006 before clinching their three-in-a-row.

"There was serious pressure on us going into the 2007 final. I was then captain of the team for the second and third games of the three-in-a-row," adds Devenney, whose soccer ability also saw him having stints at Finn Harps, Portadown and Limavady United.

"The second one of the three-in-a-row was probably the best we ever played. It was the one time we went into Ulster thinking we could do something.

"But I cracked three ribs against Clonoe and missed the Crossmaglen game. That's the one season I really regret because we were flying. We won Donegal with ease. Mickey McGeehin's training was phenomenal and we had a really brilliant spread of players in the team."

Brendan Devenney and Jim McGuinness were Donegal team-mates but the St Eunan's man admits he was not a fan of the playing method which McGuinness the manager used to drive Donegal to the 2012 All-Ireland title

'I don't like that type of football'

After his retirement from playing duty, Devenney was part of the Eunan's management team alongside McGeehin and Eamon O'Boyle during the 2012 triumph before stepping away from direct involvement with the team.

The same year saw Jim McGuinness guide Donegal to the county's second All-Ireland triumph and while Devenney celebrated the success like all his county folk, he was never particularly enamoured with a McGuinness method founded on blanket defence and the safety-first retention of possession - allied to counter-attacks at lightning speed following turnovers.

"I don't like that type of football. I think it's counterproductive because once the other team plays the same way as you, you are into an absolute disaster of a game," insists Devenney.

"If you look across at the Tyrone championship which is by far the best in Ulster, teams really go at it.

"And in terms of county football, I thoroughly enjoyed watching Tyrone this year because lads like wee Darren McCurry were given the licence to go an express themselves and show their skills.

"Everybody of course has to have their sweepers in and be set up and I don't mind defending a lead, but you have got to go and play and coach the skills of the game. That's hugely missing in Donegal at the minute."

The Letterkenny man's respect for what Tyrone achieved this year was only enhanced by joint-manager Feargal Logan and full-back Ronan McNamee being among the 300 guests who attended the charity ball he hosted in his home town last weekend and also bringing the Sam Maguire Cup with them.

'No-one has to be a great defender'

Devenney also believes the game's current predominant philosophy means the era of the tight-marking corner-back, such as former Kieran McKeever whose battles with Peter Canavan were intriguing sub-plots in Derry and Tyrone contests during the 1990s, is now effectively over.

"If you take Donegal, there are no new defenders coming through at the minute. If you have a blanket defence and have 12 players back and sometimes 15, no-one has to be a great defender.

"It's numbers. It's not sport. It used to be that a corner-back had to tail you and get a piece of you. That's now a dying art."

Devenney adds that he was shocked by the three losing teams in this year's Donegal Senior, Intermediate and Junior finals scoring a combined TWELVE points.

"If I lost in a final doing that there I would say 'what's the point?'.

"No-one has to be naïve but you have got to coach the skills of the game - kick-passing, encouraging players to put their heads up, have a go at goals. That's not happening. It's all safety first which is killing the game."

Devenney is hoping St Eunan's manager Rory Kavanagh does not opt for a rigidly defensive approach in Sunday's Ulster Club Football opener against Derry champions Glen

With the pressure of not having won a Donegal title for so long lifted, Devenney is hoping against hope St Eunan's manager Rory Kavanagh will not opt for a rigidly defensive approach at O'Donnell Park against a Glen side hugely impressive in their Derry Final win over three-time Ulster champions Slaughtneil.

"It's understandable that they will want to grow into the game and won't want to concede any goals early on," accepts Devenney.

"You can play counter-attack but you have got to play it with a bit of dynamism and creativity and allow players not just to hand pass the ball back five yards.

"Eunan's had a brilliant Donegal final win and have loads of talent in their team. Now that the pressure of winning that championship again has gone, it's up to them to step to the next stage.

"They are at home and they have got to go and try and beat Glen. They can't go and sit and wait and try and eek them out because Glen are full of running and energy."

The St Eunan's team includes Donegal keeper Shaun Patton and his county team-mates Caolan Ward and Niall O'Donnell, who skippers a side that also includes his brothers Shane and Conor.

And while Devenney describes St Eunan's as a "small club in a big town" whose residents include many from other parts of Donegal and beyond, he says Sunday will be a big occasion for the Letterkenny outfit, whose chairman is his former Donegal team-mate John Haran, a man he describes as "the heart and soul of the club".

"The club itself is fantastic. It has a real family feel. There's a nice tightknit crowd of people who have been for years. A lot of my best memories from sport come from that club because you felt a real backing with everybody behind you."