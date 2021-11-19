Bredagh's Laoise Duffy (right) captained Down to the Ulster intermediate title earlier this year

"They are to be respected but not feared. I think everyone is just really excited to have another crack and play them again."

There is something to be said about the fearlessness of youth, which is backed up by the steel of experience to take on one of the best teams not only in Ulster, but the whole of Ireland.

Donaghmoyne have had a grasp on women's gaelic football in Ulster that arguably surpasses even the dominance of Dublin.

They have been Monaghan champions for 19 years in a row and have won 12 Ulster titles and three All-Irelands. Not only that, but they are also appearing in their 17th consecutive Ulster Senior Football Championship final. Not many teams survive to get a second bite at the cherry.

However, here stand Bredagh, in their first Ulster final in their 50th year, to fight another day and attempt to defy the odds in Crossmaglen this Sunday.

The final on Sunday past was a thriller and Bredagh dug deep to force a replay with a thrilling 3-8 to 0-17 draw in Carrickmore after extra-time.

"I think everyone is more excited for Sunday because we have got the nerves out of the way. We are ready to get stuck into them," said Orna Kelly, whose father John won the All-Ireland with Down in 1994.

"I have, and always will, respect Donaghmoyne. I think they will go down in the history of Ulster as one of the best clubs.

"I think they are an amazing team, but I think to be the best you have to play with the best and then beat the best."

Viv McCormack (14) scored Bredagh's first goal of the game

There is a bond in this Bredagh team that many will struggle to replicate and the club's rise to the top has been more than 10 years in the making. Bredagh have won three minor titles, all under current senior manager Gerry Rogers, and this has developed into this moment at senior level.

They have had to travel all across Ulster not only for games but to train in the build-up to the decider. Despite the miles and the late nights, they are experiences which bring the team closer together.

Defender Kelly is one of many who have played and triumphed under the watchful eye of Rogers, and the transition through the levels has carried a wave of momentum and belief with it.

"It would be weird for me to have a different Bredagh coach at this stage. Gerry has managed me since I was a little under-14 and that is similar for a lot of girls in the team," she added.

"I think we are now a well-oiled machine. We know how each other play, we know what the management want and we know what is expected of us.

"That reflects in how we play. I think we are very professional for being a club team because we know what we are capable of and we know how to go out and do it.

"I suppose I can tell people I have played in two Ulster senior club finals by the age of 20," she joked.

Bredagh are looking to win their first Ulster club championship title

Bredagh have 'burning desire'

While some Bredagh players have grown up with success as they have developed, for others it has been a longer journey. Captain Clare Timoney admits it would be "a dream" to lift the Down club's maiden senior title.

Timoney has played a key role in the team's success and has captained the team to a fourth Down title in a row, and their fifth overall. With their county, she now believes it is time to drive her group of players to the next level.

"It is really special that we are there and we have been working towards this for a number of years but we haven't just got over the line," said Timoney.

"It has been a dream to get to an Ulster final but now we are there we don't want to make up the numbers. There is a serious hunger there. When you have never won that title there is a burning desire for us to go and push on.

"From the weekend we know that we can compete and we are up there with the best in Ulster so there is no reason we can't o on and finish the job."

While Bredagh can take the positives from forcing a draw with the all-conquering Monaghan champions, she says the underdogs have had to "park" the draw and refocus on going one step further.

"I really feel over the last number of years, with the youth coming through and the minor titles that the girls have gone and won, when you blend that with the experience it has really bonded the team," added the forward.

"This year in particular, we knew we had to dig deep and do things if we really, really wanted to compete at this level. We have had to go and play friendlies in different provinces, and going on those trips has really brought the team together.

"It is something I have been dreaming about and it would be a career high. It would be incredible."