Cathal McShane is among 15 Tyrone nominees for Football All-Stars

The GAA has announced that the All-Stars banquet scheduled to take place in Dublin on 10 December has been cancelled because of the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Instead of the banquet taking place, the awards will instead be revealed in an RTE TV programme.

A GAA statement said the decision has been taken "due to the ongoing challenges with Covid".

"This decision has been taken with health and safety in mind," it added.

The event had been scheduled to take place at the Convention Centre in Dublin's Docklands.

The football and hurling players and young players of the year awards are also announced at the All-Stars banquet and it's expected that these awards will be part of the RTE programme.

The Joe McDonagh Cup and Champion 15 hurling teams of the year are also expected to be unveiled during the broadcast.

All-Ireland Football champions Tyrone have 15 All-Star nominees who include impact sub Cathal McShane with Michael O'Neill the only starter in the final win over Mayo not to have earned a nomination.

Tyrone duo Kieran McGeary and Conor Meyler are nominated for Footballer of the Year along with Mayo's Lee Keegan with another Red Hand player Darragh Canavan among the contenders for the Young Footballer award.

All-Ireland Hurling champions Limerick also 15 nominations for the hurling awards.