The last of Donaghmoyne's five All-Ireland titles came back in 2016

Donaghmoyne proved too strong for Bredagh in the Ulster Ladies' Senior Club Football Championship Final Replay as the Monaghan side ran out 2-10 to 1-5 winners at Crossmaglen.

Cathriona McConnell scored an early Donaghmoyne goal but Bredagh hit back through Clare Timoney's penalty.

Louise Kerley missed a 19th-minute penalty for Donaghmoyne, who led 1-6 to 1-1 at half-time.

Kerley netted the holders' second as they surged to an eight-point win.

It was another entertaining game after last week's thriller ended in a 3-8 to 0-17 draw in Carrickmore after extra-time.

The goals flowed early on as McConnell found the back of the net in just the second minute, only for Bredagh skipper Timoney's penalty to bring the south Belfast side level two minutes later.

Kerley may have missed a penalty but her accurate kicking - hitting 1-5 in total - helped Donaghmoyne establish a five-point lead at the halfway mark, from where Bredagh were unable to recover.

Kerley's goal early in the second half opened the gap to nine, and while Bredagh managed four second-half scores, it was Donaghmoyne's day once again as the 19-in-a-row Monaghan champions claimed provincial honours for the 13th time.

Donaghmoyne progress to the All-Ireland series, where they will hope to claim their sixth title and first since 2016, while Bredagh can reflect on an impressive season after completing four-in-a-row in Down and reaching the senior provincial decider for the first time in their history.