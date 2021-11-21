Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor Glass and his Glen team-mates had to battle hard to overcome St Eunan's at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny

Glen hit the final three points beat St Eunan's 0-8 to 1-4 in a low-scoring Ulster Club Football opener.

Favourites Glen struggled for much of the game with Padraig McGettigan's goal helping the Donegal champions lead 1-2 to 0-3 ahead at half-time.

Eunan's were two up with five minutes left as Glen continued to misfire.

But despite Conleth McGuckian's penalty miss, points from Ciaran McFaul, Michael Warnock and Danny Tallon saw Glen snatching victory in Letterkenny.

Tallon's injury-time winner came as St Eunan's needlessly conceded a 13-metre free after Shaun Patton's short kickout was played straight back to him which is against the rules.

In a contest where scores came at such a premium, St Eunan's looked set for victory when Kieran Tobin's 50th-minute point restored a two-point advantage for the third time in the second period.

However, a crucial moment then came as captain and Donegal forward Niall O'Donnell missed a great chance to extend their lead to three.

But by that stage, the black carding of Aaron Deeney - who had curbed McFaul for the first 50 minutes - left Eunan's down to 14 men and, with the shackles removed, the Glen centre half-back knocked over a towering score in the 55th minute to leave the minimum between the sides.

Referee Sean Hurson's then controversially award a penalty for Caolan Ward's challenge on Glen substitute Stevie O'Hara only for Patton to save McGuckian's weak effort.

However, another contentious free award saw Warnock levelling with his huge kick in the final minute of normal time and St Eunan's then gifted Glen their winner which Tallon gratefully tapped over.

In the closing minutes of normal time, Glen were able to exploit having the extra man following Deeney's black carding which Eunan's hadn't been able to do when the Derry champions lost captain Connor Carville for 10 minutes shortly after half-time.

