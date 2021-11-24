Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

James McCartan is expected to have former Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke in his management team

Down's long research for a successor to Paddy Tally as county football manager is set to end with James McCartan being appointed for a second time.

McCartan is expected to be officially installed in the Down role by the county's board on Wednesday night.

Two-time All-Ireland winner McCartan previously managed Down from late 2009 until the summer of 2014.

He guided Down to a surprise All-Ireland Final place in 2010 where they lost by only a point to Cork.

McCartan's Down side also reached the 2012 Ulster Final before he resigned from the post in 2014.

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke was McCartan's assistant during his first stint as boss and there is speculation that he will again be part of the former Tullylish and Burren club-man's backroom team.

The duo also worked together in guiding Queen's to the Sigerson Cup title in 2007.

Tyrone man Tally resigned from the Down job in July less than two weeks after his team's heavy Ulster Championship defeat by Donegal.

Tally had requested a one-year extension after his three-year term had come to an end but judged that sufficient support from the county's clubs had not been forthcoming as he then opted to resign.

The former Down boss has since joined Jack O'Connor's new management team in Kerry.

There was speculation earlier this month that Down under-20 manager Conor Laverty was set to be appointed as Tally's successor as part of a management team also including former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness and ex-Mourne County player Martin Clarke but that ultimately came to nothing.

McCartan comes from a family steeped in gaelic football with his late father James, who died three months ago, having helped the county win the 1960 and 1961 All-Ireland titles, among many achievements as a Down player and manager.

Since stepping down as Down senior manager in 2014, McCartan has also had a stint as the county's minor boss.