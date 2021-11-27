Slaughtneil's Clare McGrath (right) and Aoife Cassidy lift the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie title in 2018

Slaughtneil's Clare McGrath believes the club can draw on the depth of talent in their panel to help see them past rivals Loughgiel in the Ulster Senior Club Camogie Championship Final.

The Derry side are without Grainne O'Kane and Louise Dougan for the rearranged 2020 decider in Ballymena.

But McGrath does not feel as though their absence will derail the club's bid to prolong their provincial reign.

"They're massive parts of our team and have been for years," she said.

"Unfortunately, they have sustained very serious injuries, but we've had plenty of time to adapt and try to work with that."

McGrath added: "There are so many players on the panel and so many players coming up through from underage, and that's how important the depth of the panel is, we can adjust and have people that can step up as well.

"We haven't thought too much into those injuries, that's something that has happened but I think we have it under control at this point."

This Sunday's encounter is, of course, the postponed 2020 decider.

In June, the Camogie Association decided to conclude the outstanding 2020 series following talks with clubs, with the All-Ireland finals set to be played on 18 and 19 December.

The 2021 provincial and All-Ireland club camogie series will be run off following the completion of the 2020 season.

Slaughtneil are bidding to claim their fifth Ulster title in a row having beaten rivals Loughgiel in each of the last four finals and hope to regain their All-Ireland crown after their four-in-a-row bid was ended by Galway club Sarsfields at Croke Park in March 2020.

And while McGrath admits that Antrim's triumphant All-Ireland Intermediate campaign earlier this year has "benefitted" the Shamrocks, she is confident in her own club's ability to "get over the line" once again.

"I think it's always a 50-50 game [with Loughgiel]," added the defender.

"Every team wants to improve after every year. You can't stay static, you always have to be improving, in terms of conditioning and skill level, but we have absolutely no doubt that Antrim's run in the All-Ireland series has benefitted Loughgiel, but we know that Loughgiel have always played a massive part in Antrim camogie.

"It's lovely to see a team from Ulster going on to progress at national level. We always believe it's a 50-50 game but if we go out and get ourselves right on any given day, we're confident in our ability and the preparations that we have done that we'll get over the line."

Return to provincial pinnacle would be 'massive' for Loughgiel

Loughgiel's Lucia McNaughton captained Antrim to All-Ireland Intermediate glory in September

Having been edged out by Slaughtneil in the provincial scene over the last five years, Loughgiel midfielder Lucia McNaughton admits a first Ulster title in six years would be "massive" for the club.

McNaughton has already enjoyed a memorable year having captained Antrim to the All-Ireland Intermediate title with victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park on her 26th birthday, and she hopes that the experience of that triumph at headquarters will help Loughgiel's bid to dethrone Slaughtneil.

"The experience that we got from that day will hopefully be with us throughout these competitions," said midfielder McNaughton, who added that fellow county star Roisin McCormick has returned to training after suffering an injury in Loughgiel's Antrim final win over Dunloy at the end of October.

"We'll be hoping that it will stick by us, especially because there were so many of us there.

"But the players who were training hard with the club, we'll be relying a lot on them to pull us through because there is a lot of experienced players on our panel.

"It'll be a combination of us all."

McNaughton, whose father Seamus won an All-Ireland hurling title with Loughgiel in 1983 and whose brother James starred in Antrim's Joe McDonagh Cup success in 2020, added: "As a club, we try to have leaders everywhere on the pitch.

"It doesn't matter what age they are. I've been here for a while now and, at 26, you're getting to the stage where you want to achieve your goals."

The 2020 Ulster Senior Club Camogie Championship Final between Slaughtneil and Loughgiel takes place at All Saints Ballymena at 13:00 GMT on Sunday.