Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan are part of the 10-man task force

The GAA has announced the creation of a new task force which will aim to bring forward recommendations for reforming the All-Ireland football championship.

The appointment of the task force follows the rejection of Proposal B, which promised to end the provincial championships' link with the All-Ireland series, at October's Special Congress.

The new task force will be asked to produce fresh recommendations for change to Central Council at the upcoming Annual Congress in February.

The GAA says these changes would ideally be implemented for the 2023 season.

Motion 19 - or better known as Proposal B - sought to radically restructure the inter-county football championships, but was defeated after falling short of the required 60% majority at congress despite having gained momentum in the days leading up to the vote.

As a result, the structure of the 2022 season will see a return to the system last played in 2017 with qualifiers and quarter-finals but no Super 8s, and the Tailteann Cup added in.

Following Proposal B's defeat, GAA president Larry McCarthy said he expected the association to revisit discussion for reform "very, very quickly".

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the association said McCarthy, director general Tom Ryan and the Player Club and Games Administration Department "engaged in a review of the many suggestions and views on reform of the football championship that have been made to the GAA in recent years" following October's Special Congress.

"These included the suggestions submitted as part of the Calendar Review Process in 2019, submissions from interested parties received in recent months and the comments and views expressed by delegates at Special Congress itself," it read.

"The review, taking careful cognisance of the key desired objectives of championship reform, has identified a number of broad approaches open to the Association and specific proposals which meet those objectives."

Task force members