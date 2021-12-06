Highlights: Clann Eireann see off Creggan to claim semi-final spot

Under the darkening sky at Corrigan Park, Clann Eireann's Barry McCambridge caught his breath just in time to offer a succinct summation of his side's Ulster Club quarter-final win over Creggan.

"Hectic," the defender admitted, still panting from his exertions over the course of 80 bruising minutes in the provincial arena.

McCambridge was of course referring to events in west Belfast, but that same word could easily be applied to sum up an action-packed weekend in the northern province.

Ulster club football may have returned from its pandemic-enforced slumber in low-key fashion with Glen's preliminary round win over St Eunan's, but it sparked into life in the quarters with a scintillating mix of superb goals, do-or-die frees and extra-time drama.

McCambridge was speaking just minutes after the final whistle at Corrigan as Clann Eireann summoned the fighting spirit from their Armagh showpiece victory over Crossmaglen, coming from behind to claim an enthralling 2-14 to 0-17 win after extra time to deny Antrim champions Creggan.

It was a novel quarter-final pairing with both clubs having bridged decades-long gaps in their respective county competitions to reach this stage for the first time.

And while a physical Creggan unit dominated the first half, the Lurgan club roared back into it in the second half as a relatively one-sided affair made way for a full-blooded classic that went down to the wire in extra time.

Ruairi McDonald and Daniel Magee hit Clann Eireann's goals, but manager Tommy Coleman also had Tiernan Kelly to thank, the midfielder's last-gasp free forcing an additional 20 minutes.

"We had no doubt he was going to score it," McCambridge said of Kelly. "As soon as the ball was in the air, you could hear the roar, it was unbelievable."

Watching Kelly's free soar between the posts reminded one of Conall Jones' eleventh-hour heroics for Derrygonnelly Harps less than 24 hours earlier at Carrickmore.

Trailing Tyrone champions Dromore by a point, the Harps needed Jones to send one last kick between the posts to keep their dreams alive.

He duly delivered, sending a crisply-struck right-footed missile over the bar. Jones' reaction, punching the air and roaring towards the Derrygonnelly fans, neatly illustrated the significance of the moment.

Like Clann Eireann, the Fermanagh champions had been up against it, having to negotiate the last 20 minutes of normal time with 14 men following Declan Cassidy's dismissal.

But having beaten another fancied Tyrone outfit in Trillick two years ago, the Erne kingpins found a way to get the job done with 13 men on the field - Jones' afternoon also ended prematurely following two bookable offences - and set up a mouth-watering semi-final contest with Clann Eireann.

Derrygonnelly beat Dromore after extra-time to progress to the Ulster Club semi-final

Kilcoo begin delayed title defence in style

Derrygonnelly and Clann Eireann needed extra-time to get over the line, but there was no such strain for holders Kilcoo, who comfortably defeated Cavan champions Ramor United at Kingspan Breffni.

In claiming an 11-point win, the Magpies issued an emphatic reminder that theirs will be a title not easily relinquished, looking every bit the slick outfit that captured a maiden provincial crown back in December 2019.

Kilcoo's proficiency at this level was never more evident than during an unstoppable second-half display. Having seen their four-point half-time lead reduced to just one, the Magpies blew Ramor away with an unanswered 2-6 either side of the second half water break.

At times, the Down kingpins were simply too quick and clinical for their opponents. For their second goal, Dylan Ward steamed forward to find the rapidly advancing Eugene Brannigan, whose quick lay-off allowed Ceilum Doherty to send a rasping drive high into the Ramor net.

The third was just as impressive, Jerome Johnston dancing around a few challenges before finding Tiernan Fettes, who passed to Conor Laverty. Johnston, having continued his run, was there to meet Laverty's pass, palming the ball into the net to polish off another smooth Kilcoo attack with his second of the game.

Having launched the delayed defence of their title in such ruthless fashion, Kilcoo have reason to believe they can conquer the provincial scene again, but Glen are expected to offer a more robust assessment of their credentials after the Derry champions overpowered Monaghan champions Scotstown at Celtic Park.

After narrowly overcoming St Eunan's in a low-scoring Letterkenny curtain-raiser, Glen were allowed to flex their attacking muscles against a more enterprising Scotstown side, with Jack Doherty and Ciaran McFaul among a host of impressive performers for Malachy O'Rourke's team.

O'Rourke's tactical plan proved effective with Glen stringing four men across the middle to deal with Scotstown keeper Rory Beggan's kick-outs. Now the former Monaghan boss - who won the 2003 Ulster Club title with Derry side Loup - must draw on his considerable nous in a bid to stop Kilcoo's free-scoring attack.

Hughes red card 'made things a bit easier for us' - Glen boss O'Rourke

O'Rourke admitted it was "strange" plotting against the Scotstown players given his seven-year tenure as Monaghan boss between 2012 and 2019, but the semi-final will arguably be even stranger for Kilcoo manager Mickey Moran, the Maghera native who must concoct a plan to bring Glen's debut Ulster campaign to a shuddering halt.

Even without Moran's involvement, a Kilcoo-Glen semi-final has the makings of a classic. Many will understandably view it as the main event, but Derrygonnelly and Clann Eireann possesses serious blockbuster potential, too.

The Armagh champions, like Glen, are venturing deeper into uncharted territory, while it could be a landmark occasion for Derrygonnelly.

Fermanagh champions in six of the last seven years, they have never reached the Ulster final, but will be hopeful of becoming the first club to represent the Erne county in the provincial decider since Enniskillen Gaels in 2002.

The quarter-finals were immense. They were Ulster club football at its captivating best.

And, thankfully, there's plenty more to come. The semi-finals have the potential to deliver even more thrills as the race for the Seamus McFerran Cup heats up.