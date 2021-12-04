Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ceilum Doherty was among a host of impressive Kilcoo performers as he hit 1-3 against Cavan champions Ramor United

Reigning Ulster Club Football champions Kilcoo progressed to the semi-finals with an emphatic 3-13 to 1-8 victory over Cavan champions Ramor United.

Sean McEvoy struck an early goal for Ramor at Kingspan Breffni but Jerome Johnston found the net for Kilcoo and they led 1-6 to 1-2 at half-time.

Ramor cut the margin to just one but Kilcoo hit an unanswered 2-6 as Ceilum Doherty and Johnston netted.

Kilcoo will next face the winners of Sunday's Glen v Scotstown contest.

Anthony Morgan kicked the game's opening score inside three minutes to put Kilcoo in front before James Brady replied at the other end from a mark.

Johnston fired over for the reigning Ulster champions but they found themselves behind a minute later when Ramor's McEvoy jinked past his marker and slotted the ball underneath Niall Kane in the Kilcoo net.

Man of the match Johnston

But after Ceilum Doherty responded for the Down club, man of the match Johnston rifled the ball home to put Kilcoo into a 1-3 to 1-1 lead.

Jerome sent his younger brother Shealin bearing down on goal with 12 minutes played but the forward raised a white flag as opposed to the green one.

Ryan McEvoy increased the lead to three with a free of his own before Doherty notched his second to leave it a five-point game at the water break.

In the second quarter, James Brady failed to convert from a free as Ramor struggled to penetrate the Kilcoo rear-guard before the Magpies' Dylan Ward almost put the game out of reach early on but his low drive went wide of the post.

McEvoy finally ended Ramor's scoring drought before the half-time whistle as the locals trailed 1-6 to 1-2 at the break.

Ramor United reduced Kilcoo's lead to a point early in the second half only for the Down champions to quickly regain control

The Cavan champions came out flying in the second period as unanswered points from Brady, McEvoy and Cathal Maguire cut the margin to only one.

Kilcoo kept their nerve, however, and Paul Devlin tapped over a close-range free to make it 1-7 to 1-5.

Devlin kicked over another from a dead ball before Brady crashed the outside of the post as Ramor looked for a reply.

Jerome Johnston extended the advantage to four while Eugene Branagan finished off a fine-flowing move to stretch the lead to five.

After 45 minutes Doherty put the game beyond doubt as he fired into the roof of the net which help stretch Kilcoo's lead to 2-11 to 1-5 at the second water break.

Kilcoo's Gareth Mannion received a black card with nine minutes remaining before Ward increased the Down champions' lead to double figures.

The outstanding Johnston palmed in Kilcoo's third goal after a slick move and while Ramor ended almost 30 minutes without a score in injury time as McEvoy hit two points followed by a successful Paddy McNamee effort, the outcome had long been decided.