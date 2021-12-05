Glen reasserted control in the closing stages after Scotstown had reduced a seven-point deficit to only three with 15 minutes remaining

Glen set up an Ulster Club Football semi-final with Kilcoo after earning a 1-18 to 0-12 win over Scotstown, who had both Hughes brothers sent off.

With the superb Jack Doherty kicking two of their points, Glen led 0-11 to 0-6 at half-time at Celtic Park.

Despite Kieran Hughes' dismissal, Scotstown rallied from seven down to cut the margin to three on 45 minutes.

But Glen reasserted themselves as Darren Hughes was then sent off before Danny Tallon's late goal.

Apart from a seven-minute period shortly after Kieran Hughes' dismissal, Glen bossed the contest as Doherty starred in attack and Ciaran McFaul again was able to charge into opposition territory after being curbed by St Eunan's in the low-scoring contest in Letterkenny.

Malachy O'Rourke's late decision to draft Conor McDevitt into his starting line-up as a man marker on Kieran Hughes paid big dividends as he largely curbed the Monaghan star in addition to being an attacking threat when the opportunity presented itself.

McDevitt's close proximity seemed to annoy Hughes with the Scotstown man avoiding any sanction after a tangle which left the Glen player on the ground late in the first half but not so lucky four minutes after the resumption after another clash resulted in the midfielder's red card.

Immediately after Hughes' red card, Scotstown slipped seven behind only for them to fight back to within a kick of the ball of the opposition but an Emmett Bradley free steadied Glen and they never really looked back after that.