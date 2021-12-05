Clann Eireann forced the game into extra-time with a last-gasp free

Armagh champions Clann Eireann produced a stirring comeback to book their spot in the Ulster Club Football semi-finals with a thrilling 2-14 to 0-17 win over Creggan after extra time at Corrigan Park.

Creggan dominated the first half and appeared firmly in the driving seat with a six-point lead at the break.

The Lurgan club came roaring back in the second half, however, with Ruairi McDonald netting their first goal before Tiernan Kelly's last-gasp free forced extra time.

Daniel Magee scored Clann Eireann's second goal in the first half of extra time and they dug deep in the dying minutes to secure a three-point win and set up a last-four meeting with Derrygonnelly Harps.

Both clubs were making their debut in senior provincial competition with Creggan having won the Antrim title for the first time in 67 years on the same day Clann Eireann ended their 58-year wait for a return to the Armagh summit.

However, even without captain Conor McCann from the start, it was Creggan who settled quickly in relatively benign Belfast conditions, springing to life after Aodhan McConville's opener for Clann Eireann with scores from Kevin Small and Odhran MacLarnon.

Aidan Maguire also split the posts for the Kickham's outfit to open up a two-point lead at the first water break.

The short respite failed to breathe new life into Clann Eireann as Tiarnan McAteer and Jamie McCann added to Creggan's tally before the impressive Paddy Coey thumped over to put Gerard McNulty's men five ahead.

Martin Johnston added another before Daniel Magee put one over the bar for Clann Eireann's first score in nearly 30 minutes of play. The Armagh club's hopes of further eating away at the deficit were quickly dented, however, as Small knocked over Creggan's eighth to see them six points to the good at the break.

Creggan led by six at half-time having dominated the opening 30 minutes

Small, outstanding in Creggan's title-winning county campaign, kicked his side's ninth early in the second half after a surging run and pass from Ricky Johnston.

That did prompt a response from Clann Eireann, and in particular their ace marksman Conor Turbitt, who knocked over his first two kicks of the day in quick succession having been frustrated by Creggan's physicality and aggression in the first half.

And when substitute Ruairi McDonald sent one over the bar, Clann Eireann found themselves just four adrift.

With momentum shifting, Clann Eireann sensed a chance to strike and created their first genuine goal chance when Ryan Henderson broke through the Creggan defence only to see his thunderous right-footed effort kept out by goalkeeper Oisin Kerr.

At this stage, however, the Armagh side had seized the initiative and after Tiernan Kelly's point, they got their goal as Ruairi McDonald managed to guide his left-footed effort past Kerr to draw Clann Eireann level just before the second water break.

Sensational Kelly free forces extra time

Creggan managed to steady themselves after a sustained spell of Clann Eireann pressure and edged back in front through a Ruairi McCann free after a foul on Kevin Small.

Another free, by Jamie McCann, put Creggan two up with eight minutes left, and while Daniel Magee sent a brilliant kick soaring over the bar to increase the possibility of extra-time, Ruairi McCann's free meant Clann Eireann needed a last-gasp goal to win.

That nearly arrived, too, in injury time, but after Creggan gifted possession to Oran McCafferty, Ruairi McDonald could only punch the ball over the bar from point-blank range and with the goal gaping.

With a point between the sides, Tiernan Kelly's monstrous free from the right-hand side levelled the score with the last kick of regular time to spark an almighty roar from the Clann Eireann supporters.

The intensity remained in extra time with the teams trading four scores to sit level at 0-14 to 1-11 before substitute Jack Conlon - who scored a decisive late goal in the Armagh final win over Crossmaglen - sent Daniel Magee through for Clann Eireann's second goal.

That put the Lurgan club three points ahead, which was reduced to two when Kevin Small sent another unerring kick over the bar before half time in extra time.

In the second half, Dominic McAteer's superb score from a tight angle on the right side brought it back to a one-point game only for Conor McConville to reply and re-establish Clann's two-point advantage.

Jack Conlon had the chance to effectively end the Creggan challenge but decided to punch the ball over the bar while faced with the onrushing Kerr in the Antrim side's goal to move Clann Eireann three clear.

Ruairi McCann knocked over a free for Creggan, but with Daniel Magee having scored another for Clann, Creggan were unable to produce last-gasp heroics as the Armagh side marched on to the semi-finals, where they will meet Derrygonnelly after the Fermanagh champions overcame their own extra-time battle with Tyrone's Dromore on Saturday.