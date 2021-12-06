Slaughtneil have a big weekend ahead with their camogs and hurlers in All-Ireland and Ulster club action

Slaughtneil hurling boss Michael McShane admits he is unsure if captain Cormac O'Doherty will be available for Sunday's Ulster Club semi-final.

The Derry champions take on Antrim kingpins Dunloy in Armagh.

However, O'Doherty has not played since sustaining a shoulder injury in the Derry SHC final win over Kevin Lynch's Dungiven in October.

"Cormac hasn't hit a ball in a few weeks now and the shoulder has been slow to heal," said McShane.

"Right now I honestly don't know if he'll make it and if he doesn't that will be a massive loss for us, but we have other players who can come in and do a job for us."

It is set to be a big weekend for Slaughtneil with their camogs in All-Ireland club semi-final action against Wexford side Oulart The Ballagh.

The camogie game has been brought forward by an hour and will now throw in at 12:00 GMT in Ashbourne to allow the Derry club's fans to watch their hurlers at the Athletic Grounds at 16:00.

"This is a massive weekend for Slaughtneil," added McShane. "Take the Bradleys, Gerald is a key player for the hurlers, his sister Jolene is goalkeeper for the camogie team.

"They're just one of many households in the parish who will be hoping to double up and make both games on Sunday. Ideally the dates wouldn't have clashed but one way or other you just have to get on with it."