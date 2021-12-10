Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone's Kieran McGeary was nominated for the award along with Conor Meyler and Lee Keegan

Tyrone's Kieran McGeary has been named the GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year for 2021.

The Pomeroy man played a leading role in the Red Hands winning the All-Ireland title, which they did by beating Mayo in September's final.

His county team-mate Conor Meyler and Mayo's Lee Keegan were also on the shortlist for the award.

McGeary and Meyler were two of eight Tyrone players named as All Stars on Friday evening.

The All-Ireland-winning squad had no less than 15 nominations for the football awards, with captain Padraig Hampsey, goalkeeper Niall Morgan, McGeary, Conor Meyler, Peter Harte, Brian Kennedy, Niall Sludden and Darren McCurry being named.

It was a first All Star award for the majority of Tyrone's winners aside from Hampsey and Harte, who were picking up their second prize.

Mayo's Lee Keegan and Kerry's Tom O'Sullivan were the non-Tyrone representatives in the defensive ranks. Kerry brothers Paudie and David Clifford were named as Mayo duo Matthew Ruane and Ryan O'Donoghue and Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny completed the winners.

McGeary rewarded for fine campaign

Led by joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, Tyrone overcame a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp to lift the Sam Maguire for a fourth time.

Handpicked by Logan and Dooher six years ago to captain the Under-21 side that claimed All-Ireland glory, McGeary's all-action style was a big factor in driving the Red Hands on to All-Ireland glory.

The 27-year-old joins Tyrone legends Peter Canavan, Stephen O'Neill, and Sean Canavan in being awarded the top individual prize in football.

"I'm absolutely delighted. I can't believe it. It just tops off the year that we've had as a team," said McGeary.

"I'm not a big person for individual awards at all, I'm all about the collective ethos of the group, but it's a great way to top off the year I've had and I'm absolutely delighted.

"If you want to be a team that wins All-Irelands you need that talent on the bench because injuries kick in and different things happen and them boys are always needed.

"The 15-30 on our panel this year was as good as the 1-15 and that's honestly the truth. When you start winning confidence grows and it's hard to take lads out of the team when that's happening.

"Personally myself I felt my confidence grow this year. I'm on the team now six years and I probably would have seen myself as a middle-table, mediocre, inter-county footballer. The years are going quick, to be quite honest, so I needed to get my backside into gear and do something.

Oisin Mullian was named Young Footballer of the Year award after impressing for Mato, beating Galway's Matthew Tierney and Tyrone's Darragh Canavan to the award.

As expected, Limerick dominated Hurling's All Star team of the Year with all but three spots taken by the All-Ireland winners - including Cian Lynch, who was named Hurler of the Year for the second time, and fellow nominees Sean Finn and Kyle Hayes.

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy, Waterford defender Conor Prunty and Clare forward Tony Kelly were the non-Limerick representatives.

Eoin Cody was named Young Hurler of the Year after an impressive campaign with Kilkenny.