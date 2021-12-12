Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brendan Rogers hit 1-3 in the third quarter to drive Derry champions Slaughtneil to another Ulster Club Hurling Final with a 1-18 to 0-14 win over Dunloy at the Athletic Grounds.

Aided by five Cormac O'Doherty frees, the wind-assisted Emmet's to led 0-9 to 0-6 at half time.

That advantage was stretched to seven by the end of the third quarter after a brilliant scoring burst from Rogers.

Slaughtneil will face Down kingpins Ballycran in next week's decider.

When the sides met in the 2019 final, Slaughtneil simply proved too strong as they ran out eight-point winners, but there had been concerns over the talismanic O'Doherty's fitness in the build-up to Sunday's game having suffered a shoulder injury in the county final win over Kevin Lynch's Dungiven in October.

But O'Doherty managed to make a full recovery and typically played a key role as he split the posts from placed balls on five occasions to help Slaughtneil lead by three at the break.

That came after a relatively sluggish start by the Derry side with captain Paul Shiels and Keelan Molloy raising early white flags to get Dunloy up and running.

O'Doherty's first free and Chrissy McKaigue's point pegged the Cuchullains back, however, and while Deaglan Smith replied for Gregory O'Kane's side, that proved to be their last score for 20 minutes as Slaughtneil assumed command under the lights in Armagh.

Michael McShane's holders surged into a six-point lead by hitting seven unanswered scores either side of the first-half water break, four of which came courtesy of O'Doherty's devastating free-taking accuracy.

Dunloy dug deep, however, and hit the last three scores of an absorbing first half with two coming from the impressive Eoin O'Neill in the half-forward line.

