Conor Woods and Chrissy McKaigue will be in opposition in Sunday's Ulster Club Hurling Final at Corrigan Park

Ballycran centre half-back Conor Woods is hoping that the seven-week gap between the Down Final and Sunday's Ulster Club decider against Slaughtneil won't leave the Ardsmen undercooked.

Cran were the last team to beat Slaughtneil in the Ulster Championship by dint of their 2018 semi-final win.

Ballycran's squad has had a big turnover since then but the lack of recent games could be more pertinent.

"You're in an Ulster Final having not played for so long," says Woods.

Ballycran regained their Down title from holders Portaferry as they clinched a thrilling 2-25 to 3-20 win after extra time on first weekend of November.

Since then it's been "collective sessions, challenge games and in-house games" says Woods, who has been soldiering for club and county for the guts of 15 years.

"It's good to be back in an Ulster final but it's a difficult situation as well," adds the veteran, who along with club-mate Stephen Keith, was named in this year's Joe McDonagh Cup Team following their summer efforts for the Mourne County.

"When you're playing in a Down championship and the games are coming thick and fast, you know exactly where you are as a player and if there's anything you need to work on."

Ballycran were beaten by Cushendall in the 2018 final after beating Slaughtneil in the semi-finals

Ballycran aim for first Ulster title in 28 years

While they did beat Slaughtneil 4-15 to 1-14 in the 2018 semi-final, Cushendall went on to win the decider 1-15 to 0-10 and you have to go back to 1993 for the last of Cran's three Ulster triumphs.

Woods believes their 2018 victory has no real relevance heading into Sunday's Corrigan Park clash.

After last year's county final defeat by Portaferry which denied Ballycran a three-in-a-year, management duo Gary Savage and Mick Braniff stepped down with Jamie Fowler and James Henry Hughes taking charge of the team.

"They've brought a lot of freshness between themselves and with the players.

"We only maybe have seven or eight players starting on Sunday who have played in the Ulster Championship and against Slaughtneil.

"So the 2018 win probably has no bearing and then Slaughtneil themselves are probably in a stronger position than where they were a couple of years ago. It's a different scenario I think."

Slaughtneil's conditioning 'a massive challenge'

Woods also believes Slaughtneil's conditioning, given their squad of predominantly dual players, makes Sunday "a massive challenge for us to compete".

Predictably, Chrissy McKaigue does not sound convinced that there is a significant gulf between the two sides heading into the decider.

"For many people in this group, it's our sixth Ulster final. We've won a couple and we've lost a couple," says the Slaughtneil star.

"We know the magnitude of the game and we will be extremely respectful of Ballycran."

However, McKaigue is sufficient of a realist to know that the Derry champions will be favourites to retain the title - particularly after their 1-18 to 0-14 victory over Dunloy last weekend.

As many predicted, Dunloy were unable to match Slaughtneil's physicality in Armagh although the Ulster holders also showed produced impressive scoring prowess in winter hurling conditions.

'Discipline in the tackle'

McKaigue says Slaughtneil's "discipline in the tackle" was crucial last weekend.

"It's a fine line between being reckless and playing at that intensity," he adds.

"We had done a lot of preparation in bringing an intensity to it because we felt that the days we had hurled well against Dunloy in the past and against Loughgiel in 2016, and certainly for a half against Na Piarsaigh and for a half and a bit against Ballyhale, that was one of our strongest traits.

"Coming from that football background, maybe we were a bit more used to that that Dunloy were and perhaps that gave us a slight edge as well.

"But I think it would be unfair to say that it was only that. Large parts of our hurling was very, very good.

"We chalked up 1-18. We certainly could have have another goal in the first half only for a fantastic save and we were guilty of missing four or five easy chances in the second half as well.

"Our physicality and tackling was good but I still think our creation of scores was also quite good."

That combination of sheer power, allied to impressive score-taking, with free-taker Cormac O'Doherty having proved his fitness against Dunloy, makes Slaughtneil a tough proposition for any club team in Ireland as Ballycran may attest come Sunday evening.