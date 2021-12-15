Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone have dominated the McKenna Cup in recent years and beat Monaghan in the last final in January 2020

Holders Tyrone have been drawn in a group with Armagh and Cavan in the returning Dr McKenna Cup.

The trio make up Group B, with Antrim, Donegal and Down in Group A and Derry, Fermanagh and Monaghan in Group C.

The Red Hands beat Monaghan in the final of the inter-county pre-season trophy in January 2020 but were unable to defend it last year as it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first round of fixtures will be played on Friday 7 January.

The second round will take place four days later, with the last of the group games being played on Saturday 15 January.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday 18 January, with the final due to played on Saturday 22 January.