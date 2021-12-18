Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derrygonnelly's Gary McKenna is challenged by Conan O'Neill in the semi-final

Three glorious early goals in a five-minute spell helped Derrygonnelly Harps into a first Ulster football final.

Shane McGullion scored two goals while Conall Jones finished with 1-5 as the Fermanagh champions defeated Clann Eireann 3-11 to 1-11 in Cavan.

Derrygonnelly led three times by 11 points but Clann Eireann closed to within four points late on with both sides finishing with 14 players.

Derrygonnelly held on and will play Kilcoo or Glen in next month's final.

The Harps are the first Fermanagh side to reach the Ulster club final since Enniskillen Gaels in 2002, but are seasoned campaigners in the competition.

A devastating opening quarter gave Derrygonnelly, six-time county champions in the last seven years, a commanding platform they never looked likely to surrender as they led from start to finish.

The pain of defeat in two Ulster club semi-finals in 2017, after extra time to Cavan Gaels, and in 2019 to Kilcoo, looked like it was still fresh in the memories of this experienced outfit as they set about their task with real urgency in the first half.

Shane McGullion celebrates scoring Derrygonnelly's opening goal against Clann Eireann

They picked off scores with ease from long-range and got bodies back when they had to, frequently snuffing out Clann Eireann attacks and turning the ball over inside their own 21-yard line with their fullback line outstanding.

Garvan Jones set the tone with two difficult left-footed frees before the goal-fest.

Gary McKenna rounded Conan O'Carroll and while Clann keeper Eoghan Mulholland blocked his near-post shot, McGullion got a giant paw to the rebound to fist to the net.

Jones then boxed a goal to the net reminiscent of Tyrone's Cathal McShane in this year's All-Ireland semi-final. His brother Ryan floated a long free inside, inviting him to fist it with his back to goal in a brilliant finish after 11 minutes.

McGullion then deftly finished his second getting on the end of one of many counter-attacks after Derrygonnelly turned the ball over after a wayward shot by Conor McConville.

Jones slipped the final pass to him and, with confidence surging after his earlier major, McGullion outfoxed the keeper and slotted the ball home low at the near post.

Clann Eireann did not raise a white flag until Conor Turbitt's free just before the first waterbreak and added just two points from play in the second quarter from Dan McCarthy and Donal Magee to trail 3-5 to 0-4 at half time.

Derrygonnelly suffered a blow just before the break when big midfielder Stephen McGullion, who pointed in the second quarter, picked up a second yellow after a clumsy high tackle on O'Carroll and was sent-off.

Conall Jones sends in a shot for Derrygonnelly while under pressure from Shea Heffron

In their last two games Clann Eireann had battled back, from six points down against Crossmaglen in the Armagh final and then seven against Creggan Kickhams in the first round of Ulster, but the size of this challenge proved too much.

Even with an extra man, it looked like mission impossible but they bossed the third quarter with Conor McConville scoring a goal through a sea of bodies. Derrygonnelly keeper Jonathan McGurn was slow to get down to his right-hand post to save the shot in the 44th minute.

Conall Jones was really on his game and landed a magnificent point from distance, leaving the Fermanagh champions 3-8 to 1-7 ahead at the second waterbreak.

Two further Turbitt frees closed the deficit to five points before Gary McKenna ended 14 edgy, scoreless minutes for 14-man Derrygonnelly with a valuable point.

An outstanding point from Armagh star Turbitt and another from Jack Conlon brought the Orchard champions to within four points of Derrygonnelly for the first time since early in the first half.

However, Sean McCarthy picked up a red card for a rash challenge on Shane McGullion with two minutes to go and with it, Clann Eireann's challenge faded with Derrygonnelly using all their experience to hold on and ensure a first appearance in the decider.

Derrygonnelly Harps: J McGurn; A Jones, T Daly, M Jones; O Smyth, D Cassidy, Lee Jones; Stephen McGullion (0-1, R Jones (capt); E McHugh, G Jones (0-3, 3f), Leigh Jones; Shane McGullion (2-0), C Jones (1-5, 1f), G McKenna (0-2, 1f).

Subs: R McGovern for Lee Jones (43), C Burns for Leigh Jones (49), A McKenna for Shane McGullion (59), Gareth McGovern for McHugh (63), N Maguire for Cassidy (66).

Clann Eireann: E Mulholland; C O'Carroll, B McCambridge, D Leathem; S McCarthy, S Heffron (capt), A Kelly; C Bell, T Kelly; D Magee (0-1), R Henderson, C McConville (1-1); D McCarthy (0-1), C Turbitt (0-6, 5f), A McConville.

Subs: J Conlon (0-1) for O'Carroll (HT), R McDonald for A McConville (HT), P McKenna (0-1) for Bell (37), O McCafferty for Henderson (54).

Referee: Sean Laverty (Antrim).