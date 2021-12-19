Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Captain Cormac O'Doherty's free-taking helped Slaughtneil take control before Brendan Rogers' goal put the match to bed

Slaughtneil continued their dominance of the Ulster Club Hurling Championship with a 1-14 to 0-10 win over Ballycran in Sunday's final at Corrigan Park.

The holders started slowly as Cran led 0-3 to 0-1 but four straight scores before half-time put Slaughtneil 0-9 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

Free-taker Cormac O'Doherty's seventh point extended Slaughtneil's lead to five eight minutes in the second half.

Brendan Rogers' 50th-minute goal ended any slim hopes of a Ballycran comeback.

Ballycran were the last team to beat Slaughtneil in the Ulster Championship by dint of their semi-final win in 2018 but once the Derry champions took control in the second quarter, a repeat never looked on.

The Down champions only managed two points from play in the 65 minutes of action as Slaughtneil won their fourth of the last five provincial championships.

Slaughtneil will now hope to make an impact in the All-Ireland series after losing a couple of tight semi-finals in recent years.

