Tyrone's All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry eventually went ahead 13 days after the scheduled date

The GAA has moved to reduce the length of inter-county Covid postponements to a maximum of seven days in all games bar All-Ireland Finals.

Had such a rule been in place, eventual All-Ireland Football Champions Tyrone would not have been able to fulfil their semi-final fixture against Kerry.

A Covid-19 outbreak among the Tyrone squad led to the semi-final been put back 13 days from the original date.

The rule change was revealed as the GAA's 2022 fixtures were announced.

The GAA's Director of Games Administration Feargal McGill said that he "wouldn't like to specifically attribute it (the rule change) to Tyrone".

"One of the things we have learned is to have tighter regulations," added McGill.

"You have to have strong regulations around postponements and the change in wording is designed to make it fairer for everyone involved."

Tyrone were hit by 20-plus Covid cases

Despite an initial six-day postponement, Tyrone announced that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture because of the 20-plus Covid cases in their squad.

This announcement on the day of the first All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo led Croke Park to grant Tyrone an additional seven-day postponement and the Red Hands went on to stun Kerry in the semi-final before going on to beat Mayo in the decider.

The new regulations announced on Tuesday state that the GAA's Competitions Control Committee "may consider a request to postpone a game by up to seven days if it considers that sufficient players (a minimum of five who have played at some stage in that year's Allianz League or inter county championship) are unavailable due to Covid reasons".

In terms of the general Covid picture at the moment amid renewed restrictions because of the growth of the Omicron variant, Croke Park's plan "is to complete the entire programme again".

"It completely depends on government regulations on both sides of the border. All we can do at the moment is put our best foot forward," added the GAA's Director of Games Administration.

"If government regulations change, we'll react but for the moment, there isn't any sign of games themselves being prevented."