Tyrone have dominated the McKenna Cup in recent years and beat Monaghan in the last final in January 2020

As the Dr McKenna Cup is about to start, Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy has said he fears that the competition's days are numbered.

McAvoy made the comment in his annual report which will be heard at the Ulster GAA Convention on 14 January.

"Its future looks in serious doubt as the fixture calendar sees massive changes in the coming years," he said.

"A last-minute reprieve from Central Council has ensured that the tournament will take place in January 2022."

McAvoy added: "It's a competition that has served this province, and indeed our counties and universities, extremely well and it would be disappointing if it was to become another piece of our past history."

After not been played in 2021 because of the Covid crisis, this year's competition begins on Thursday evening when Cavan face Armagh at Kingspan Breffni.

Action continues on Friday night when Donegal host Down at Ballybofey and Derry play Monaghan at Owenbeg with Sunday seeing Monaghan's home game against Fermanagh before Cavan welcome Tyrone on Tuesday evening.

Giving the ongoing Covid situation, the pre-season inter-county competitions had not been expected to take place this year but the GAA's Central Council took the decision in November that they could go ahead.

However, Ulster GAA chief McAvoy clearly feels this may be a temporary reprieve for a competition dominated by Tyrone in recent years.

Planning permission for the 34,500-capacity Casement Park stadium was granted in July but a judicial review of the decision was then lodged in November

Casement project judicial review in March

McAvoy's lengthy report makes reference to the saga over the proposed Casement Park redevelopment which is now the subject of a further judicial review to take place in March following an intervention by a local residents group.

This followed ministerial approval for the project been granted in July.

"During the year significant progress was also made on the development of the fresh business case for the project and we were at an advanced stage of its development when, exceptionally late in the statutory window for challenge (88th of 90 days) a judicial review of the Minister's planning decision was lodged in the High Court in Belfast," says McAvoy.

"While this was a disappointing development, we can take some comfort from the high level of support we subsequently received from local residents who are opposed to this legal challenge and support the stadium redevelopment."

'Four-steps rule should be amended'

The Ulster chief executive's report also mentions his belief that the GAA should consider amending the four-steps rule in gaelic football to a "time-based approach".

"The vast majority of players take at least seven or eight steps between 'toe-taps' when they are moving unimpeded," McAvoy adds.

"Where a rule can't be enforced it shouldn't be there. Some players move so fast that it would be almost impossible for a referee to count steps in real time, especially when he has so many other matters of which to be mindful.

"I therefore believe that the GAA's Standing Committee on Playing Rules should consider the issue of steps in Gaelic football with a view to bringing forward a proposal for experimentation in 2022 or 2023."

McAvoy also remembered the many GAA members in Ulster who passed away in 2021 which included tributes to Monaghan under-20 football captain Brendan Og Duffy who tragically lost his life in a road accident, and former Antrim football skipper Anto Finnegan, who died after a long and brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease.