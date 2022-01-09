Aaron Mulligan was one of 11 Monaghan scorers as he notched three points at Clones

Monaghan secured a 0-16 to 0-11 win over Fermanagh in the Dr McKenna Cup game at Clones which could prove enough to earn a place in the semi-finals.

As both sides included a number of debutants, Fermanagh started well but four straight points put Monaghan 0-7 to 0-3 ahead after 24 minutes.

Monaghan hit four unanswered points after the break to move 0-13 to 0-5 up.

As substitutions led Monaghan to lose their fluency, Fermanagh finished well to put a creditable look on the score.

However, Monaghan's greater scoring power was obvious as 11 of their players finished on the scoresheet.

And with Conor McManus not involved, that statistic will encourage Farney county boss Seamus McEnaney.

But new Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly will take solace from the way his side continued to battle when they found themselves 0-13 to 0-5 down after 41 minutes as the strong-running Josh Ellis Largo and debutant midfielder Joe McDade were among a number of Erne players to impress.

Rory Beggan was the only Monaghan starter retained from Friday's draw against Derry

Monaghan drew with Derry in opener

With Monaghan having drawn with Derry on Friday night, they will be guaranteed a semi-finals spot if the Oak Leafers fail to beat Fermanagh by five points or more next Saturday in Roslea while even if that happens, McEnaney's side would be likely to secure a last-four berth as the best runners-up from the three sections.

Man of the match Shane Woods, Fergal Hanratty, Conor Leonard and Karl Gallagher were all handed Monaghan debuts with newcomers McDade, James Ferguson, Garrett Cavanagh and Ronan McCaffrey included by Fermanagh boss Donnelly.

After Darragh McGurn gave Fermanagh an early lead, the young Erne side stayed right in touch until the first water break as a superb long-range McDade point levelled it at 0-3 to 0-3 before centre-back James Mealiff fisted Monaghan ahead when a goal looked on.

However, the Farney men upped it following the resumption as their greater pace after turnovers saw them hit three unanswered points with keeper Rory Beggan slotting his second free.

The margin remained four by the interval (0-9 to 0-5) but any doubt about the outcome was ended by Monaghan's first start to the second half as two Aaron Mulligan points plus efforts by Conor McCarthy and Shane Carey put them eight ahead by the 41st minute.

Fermanagh hit six of final nine scores

At that stage, a Fermanagh capitulation looked on the cards but to the credit, they regrouped to hit six of the remaining nine scores.

Granted, Seamus Enaney's understandable introduction of several substitutions seemed to cause Monaghan to lose their impetus but Fermanagh's strong running during the final 30 minutes of action was admirable.

Indeed, the Ernemen missed further chances to get even closer on the scoreboard as Sean Quigley - much to his annoyance - dropped a 25-metre free shot and saw a further long-range placed ball gathered by Beggan, with Kieran Duffy also snuffing out a late Fermanagh goal chance set up by another Largo Ellis burst.

But in truth, the comeback was never on with Monaghan having put the game to bed in the period after half-time.

The competition continues on Tuesday evening when Down host Antrim at Newry and Cavan meet All-Ireland champions Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni with both games having 20:15 GMT throw-ins.