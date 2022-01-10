Aaron Branagan's second-half goal helped Kilcoo sneak past Derrygonnelly 1-8 to 0-9 in the provincial semi-final two seasons ago

Kilcoo assistant boss Conleith Gilligan says Derrygonnelly will present the Down side with a "massive challenge" in Sunday's Ulster Club Football Final.

Gilligan points out the close nature of the semi-final clash between the clubs two years ago when Aaron Branagan's goal helped Kilcoo edge it 1-8 to 0-9.

"It was a very tight game - nip and tuck - and we came out on the right side of it," added Gilligan.

"Their management Sean Flanagan and Shane Ward have them in great shape."

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, Ballinderry All-Ireland winner Gilligan says he has been impressed with Derrygonnelly's form thus far in Ulster.

'Derrygonnelly getting better every year'

And while Kilcoo were installed as favourites to retain the Ulster title after seeing off Glen in extra-time on 19 December, Mickey Moran's assistant insists there is no danger of the Magpies underestimating the Fermanagh champions.

"They beat Dromore and Clann Eireann and traditionally teams in Tyrone and Armagh are very, very strong so we know how good they are.

"It's their first final but we've only been in two so there's not a huge amount of difference between the two sides.

"They've won six out of seven titles in Fermanagh and a team with that level of consistency, it shows how good they are.

"Not just ability wise but in terms of commitment and wanting to win and they are getting better every year so it's a massive challenge for us."

Gilligan knows well how important Sunday's occasion will be the communities in Kilcoo and Derrygonnelly

Both the Derrygonnelly and Kilcoo communities will make an exodus to Armagh for Sunday's game and Gilligan is fully cognisant of how important the occasion will be for people craving a bit of a joy after the pain and difficulties caused by the pandemic over the last two years.

"There was a stage when only 500 people were allowed at club games last season so there would have been a lot of people in Kilcoo and Derrygonnelly that didn't a chance to see much football.

"It's something to look forward to especially when things are a wee bit bleak in communities.

"There has been a lot of people sick and unfortunately those who have passed away because of Covid so anything to give the supporters a lift is brilliant for both teams.

"These are the sort of games that don't come round that often.

"Ulster finals are very hard to get into and you just want to enjoy them and make the most of them when you are there."