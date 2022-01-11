Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan dominated the first half as they led 1-9 to 0-2 at the break

Cavan romped to a 1-17 to 0-5 win over All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup as Antrim edged out Down.

Tyrone began with only four of their All-Ireland Final starters - including player of the year Kieran McGeary - but included several other experienced men.

But Gearoid McKiernan's goal helped Cavan lead 1-9 to 0-2 ahead at half-time and there was to be no road back for the sluggish Red Hands.

Patrick McBride netted Antrim's goal in their 1-12 to 1-10 win at Newry.

McGeary was joined by fellow All-Ireland Final starters Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte and Darren McCurry in Tyrone's starting line-up but the Red Hands - just back from a team holiday in Florida had simply no answer against a Gearoid McKiernan inspired home side at Kingspan Breffni.

Cormac O'Reilly put Cavan in front inside the first minute before Gerard Smith doubled their lead.

Tempers did flare on occasions at Kingspan Breffni

Michael Conroy responded for Tyrone but they found themselves four points behind as Paddy Lynch and Gearoid McKiernan got on the scoresheet for Cavan with O'Reilly fisting over to make it 0-5 to 0-1.

As Cavan continued to dominate, keeper Raymond Galligan's free extended their advantage to 0-8 to 0-2 by the first water break and while there was a lull in scoring in the second quarter, McKiernan's 32nd-minute goal - as he latched on to a rolling ball before firing past Lorcan Quinn helped Cavan lead by 10 at half-time.

Feargal Logan's three half-time changes included the introduction of All-Star Conor Meyler but things didn't get any better for the All-Ireland champions as Jason McLoughlin and Lynch quickly added to Cavan's lead

McKiernan reigned in possession for a beautiful mark and duly converted while Lynch took his tally to four points for the evening after 42 minutes.

Richie Donnelly's red card for the Red Hands after a second bookable offence mad little material difference with the outcome long decided and further Tyrone indiscipline saw Rory Brennan sin-binned.

Tyrone have won eight of the last nine McKenna Cups but after this heavy defeat, their hopes of reaching the semi-finals look remote with Saturday's remaining section game against Armagh in Omagh to come.

Antrim full value for win over Down

In Tuesday's other game, Antrim were full value for their two-point victory over Down as they covered well from conceding an early goal.

Down debutant Ryan O'Higgins blasted to the net after a slick move involving Barry O'Hagan and Kevin McKernan but the Saffrons regrouped to lead 0-5 to 1-1 by the 20th minute after points from Ruairi McCann, the lively Odhran Eastwood, Patrick McBride, Pat Shivers and centre half-back James Laverty.

Points from McKernan and Caolan Mooney helped Down regain the lead but three Ruairi McCann frees enabled the Saffrons to go in one ahead at the interval.

The lead immediately became four after the resumption as half-back Jamie McCann brilliantly set up McBride's palmed finish to the net with an unselfish hand pass.

Patrick McBride palmed in Antrim's goal early in the second half at Pairc Esler

The Saffrons appeared to be wobbling as Down responded with three straight scores which included another McKernan point as his shot skimmed inches over the crossbar following a surging Mooney run.

Down appeared to have the momentum as two O'Hagan frees saw them level by the 61st minute but Antrim showed impressive resolve to close out the match as scores from Conor Murray, McBride and Ryan Murray's injury-time effort.

Antrim had a late scare as Barry O'Hagan went for goal from a 13-metre free with full-back Ricky Johnston diverting the fierce shot over his own crossbar.

Down's defeat ends their McKenna Cup campaign while Antrim will secure a semi-finals spot if they can avoid defeat against Donegal at Portglenone on Saturday.