Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Johnston last featured for Down in their 2020 Ulster Championship semi-final loss to Cavan

Down forward Jerome Johnston is set for a return to the inter-county fold having sat out of the 2021 season.

The Kilcoo man opted to miss last year's campaign as he sought to reduce contacts while his wife Sheryl was pregnant with their first child, who was born in August.

"It was better just to not take those risks," Johnston reflected.

"Not knowing what was happening in terms of Covid, what implications that would have on [son] Lár."

"If I brought Covid home was that going to give Sheryl difficulties?

"There's just that much flowing about with Covid, the damage it was causing that I felt myself that it would have been unfair of me to go and be training at inter-county level and being exposed to nearly 50 people a night and bringing the unknown home to her."

With the inter-county season underway in the form of the McKenna Cup, Johnston remains with the Kilcoo panel as they prepare for the defence of their Ulster Championship title against Fermanagh's Derrygonnelly Harps on Sunday.

Down's league campaign begins with an all-Ulster tie away to Derry on 29 January, while their Ulster Championship bid begins against Monaghan on 30 April.

Conall Jones open to Fermanagh return

Harps forward Conall Jones has, like Johnston, indicated that a return to the inter-county set-up is on the cards after opting out of the Fermanagh squad last year.

Jones stepped away from Ryan McMenamin's panel citing a lack of game time but now intends to make himself available for selection once more following conversations with new manager Kieran Donnelly.

"I have a lot of time for Kieran and his set-up," he said.

"Hopefully that is something I could look at joining once the club season has ended."