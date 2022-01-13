O'Hanlon (left) announced his retirement from Gaelic football aged 28 at the end of December

"What age are you?"

"28"

"Your knee looks like it belongs to somebody about 65 years old. I can't see any cartilage or meniscus at all"

"What about football?"

"Football's the last thing on your mind, son. Do you intend to walk freely and enjoy the rest of your life?'

"Yeah, I'm getting married in April."

"That's your priority. Football's out the window for you."

Unsurprisingly, Darragh O'Hanlon did not instantly process what the surgeon had just laid bare.

By that point the Kilcoo man was long enough in the tooth to not look too far into the future, in footballing terms at least.

Back surgery and full knee reconstruction in consecutive years before his 27th birthday taught him the hard way that his ability to play the game he loved could be taken away in a moment.

And so with a clean bill of health, sheer joy at being able to play again usurped all other aspirations as summer 2021 rolled in.

O'Hanlon, whose seniority with both the Down and Kilcoo prior to his nightmare string of injuries belied his age, was not yet the physical half-back who captained his county to the 2017 Ulster Championship final and played a key role in Kilcoo's unpresented dominance of the Down SFC. But he was back on the field, tentatively hopeful for the first time in years that a long career in the game still lay ahead.

"I came back and got in brilliant shape - really fit, fast and strong," recalls O'Hanlon.

"I was training flat out, felt great and there was a couple of games in the Corn an Duin.

"I played the first game against Leitrim and felt great. In the second game against Carryduff in the first five minutes I went up to catch a ball, caught it, landed on my backside and a boy landed on top of me.

"I knew straight away there was something really wrong. But I didn't want to believe it."

O'Hanlon was a key figure in Down's run to the Ulster Championship final in 2017

It was 21 May. There was still a whole year of club football ahead and O'Hanlon desperately wanted to be a part of it all.

He had watched his club claim their maiden Ulster title in 2019 from the stands, knowing it was right to be there in spite of the gut-wrenching feeling of missing out that was impossible to ignore.

Despite knowing he was hurt, O'Hanlon played on for the rest of the game - it was not until the next morning that the severity of the injury began to reveal itself.

"I went to get out of bed and just fell to the floor," he says.

He had tore his meniscus and cartilage. Injuries that despite rehabilitation treatment and steroid injections ultimately required surgery.

"The surgery went great, I felt dead on, started doing some gym work. Then I went onto the field and started doing a bit of jogging, it just didn't feel right at all," he says.

"A couple of weeks went by, went to the physio and got an MRI. He rang me up after and said 'well Darragh, it's not looking good here'."

O'Hanlon was told he had a chondral defect. An absence of cartilage between the bones in his knee, something that forced him to announce his retirement from Gaelic football aged just 28.

'It's sad for me but listen, I'm still breathing'

On 28 December O'Hanlon took to social media to announce his retirement.

Nine days earlier Kilcoo had booked their place in another Ulster final, beating Derry champions Glen. Once again O'Hanlon was among the fans, and the regular questions about his presumed return were at least in part responsible for his decision to release a statement.

By the time he released it, he had come to terms with the magnitude of what the surgeon had told him.

"It's hard to accept, but I have to accept it. I had to come to grips with it fairly quick," he says.

"It is tough but life moves on no matter who you are. It's sad for me but listen, I'm still breathing."

O'Hanlon's announcement was met with an avalanche of well wishes from near and far.

His story, and his reaction, struck a chord. Often depicted as a lonely obstacle, injury is conversely a painfully relatable subject for many.

In looking for a positive to extract from the sadness, O'Hanlon now sees an opportunity to offer some insights from his own experience into how best to mentally cope with injury.

"I had loads of messages, I mean hundreds, from young people who maybe have done their cruciate and the think it's the end of the world or they have a back injury and that nobody cares about them," he says.

"I just fear for some young person who feels that they've nobody to talk to, or feel like they're a burden texting someone looking for advice.

"Anyone can contact me any time no matter who they are. If you can help someone out with just a simple call or text, it goes a long way."

No longer a player, his is a voice that will carry considerable weight within Down and his own club for a long time to come. Through the sadness and disappointment, the experience has brought O'Hanlon perspective and wisdom that he feels younger players need to hear.

"I thought when I was winning championships with Kilcoo I was going to play on until I was 40 years of age," he says.

"You've got to grasp every opportunity you get. I've said to a few young lads 'I was in your shoes before. Don't take this for granted, this doesn't happen all the time and it won't last forever.'

"I hope it never happens to anyone, no matter what club they are.

"Be thankful that you can lift your bag and go to training. If there's a drink ban you feel like your hard done by, but it's not the end of the world. Play on as long as you can, right up until you physically can't play anymore.

"You're very luck no matter what club or county you're from. Be thankful that you're fit and able, and don't waste any time."