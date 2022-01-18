Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal took on Derry at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey

Monaghan beat Armagh 5-4 in a penalty shootout to progress to Saturday's Dr McKenna Cup final where they will face Donegal who defeated Derry 2-9 to 0-11.

Armagh led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time at the Athletic Grounds and were three up after 63 minutes but needed a Stefan Campbell point to force penalties.

With the score 0-15 to 0-15 at full-time, the opening nine penalty takers scored before Jemar Hall blazed over.

Caolan McGonigle and Odhran McFadden Ferry hit Donegal's Ballybofey goals.

McGonigle's goal came just before the first water break after the Derry defence had failed to deal with a high ball and McFadden Ferry took a Jamie Brennan pass before lashing in Donegal's second three-pointer on 30 minutes which gave them a 2-5 to 0-6 interval lead.

