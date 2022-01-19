Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone celebrated Sam Maguire success last year after beating Mayo in the All-Ireland final

The Gaelic Players Association says it will support the 'Green proposal' at the Congress vote on the football championship structure next month.

The green option would retain the current league and provincial championships formats from last year.

Round-robin groups in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann cups would follow.

The 'Red proposal' would see a round-robin provincial championship in February and March, followed by a league-based championship from April.

The GPA will back the Green proposal when discussions on a potential motion on the football championship structure for Congress are held at GAA Central Council on Saturday.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons has written to all county boards informing them of its position.

GPA goes green

"Following consultation in recent weeks, approximately 70% of squads are in favour of the Green proposal, 15% in equal favour of Red and Green proposals and 15% in favour of the Red proposal," the GPA stated.

"There is consensus among players that both proposals are a significant improvement to the status quo and this is to be welcomed. Players feel a unified approach for change at the upcoming GAA Congress must be a key priority.

"Players were unanimous on the need for change and believe that Green will help align all stakeholders in the GAA to achieve that change in February's Congress."

"Players agreed that the Green proposal was easy to follow and gives more value to the provincial championships while maintaining the pillars of development. It strengthens the importance of the national leagues and maintains league winners across all four divisions.

"Fairness is evident in both proposals with all teams having an opportunity to compete against teams at their own level and maintains the opportunity for all teams to compete and win Sam Maguire. The reward for the Tailteann Cup winners - automatic entry into the following years Sam Maguire series - is still considered a strong reward to further incentivise a competitive competition."