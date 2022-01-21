Watch: Slaughtneil defeat Ballycran to continue Ulster dominance

AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling Semi-Final: Slaughtneil v Ballygunner Venue: Parnell Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 23 January Throw-in: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport NI website

Slaughtneil captain Cormac O'Doherty says the Ulster champions will face a "phenomenal" Ballygunner side in the All-Ireland club hurling semi-final.

The Derry men go into Sunday's game at Parnell Park seeking a first appearance in an All-Ireland final.

"In most of their games this year they've been the far, far better team in all aspects," said O'Doherty.

"I suppose it's really hit home just how big the challenge we face - they're a phenomenal team."

Kilkenny side Ballyhale, who beat Slaughtneil at the semi-final stage in 2020, take on Galway outfit St Thomas in the other last-four encounter.

Ballygunner cruised to a 14-point win against Limerick champions Kilmalloch in the Munster final, with start forward Dessie Hutchinson scoring 1-5 for the Waterford club.

Provincial dominance

Slaughtneil have won four of the last five Ulster championships with a 1-14 to 0-10 win over Ballycran last month ensuring another shot at a place in the All-Ireland decider.

Going that one step further is a big motivation for the Derry outfit as they try to emulate the club's camogie side, who have won three All-Ireland titles.

Slaughtneil were beaten by Ballyhale in their last All-Ireland semi-final appearance

"We're always trying to strive to better ourselves and achieve something we haven't done - that's still the ultimate goal so that's the real driver at the minute," added O'Doherty.

"No Derry team has ever done it before and it's just keeping that hunger. It's a group of players that just want to better themselves, and we're slowly getting there but we have to take the next step.

"Seeing the camogie side winning three All-Ireland medals is something that as a hurling group we're very proud of, but we want to get beside them as well and say 'look we've done it as well'.

"We can look at all those previous semi-finals and take a wee bit of belief that we can compete with them, and we have done for long periods, but at the end of the day we still came up short.

"We're just hoping that in the two years since the Ballyhale game we've learnt our lessons and we can I suppose get our noses in front and stay there.

"It's been a good five weeks of preparation from the Ballycran match and the mood's good. We're just building towards Sunday- a massive battle but one we relish in and can't wait to get going."

Slaughtneil now 'better equipped'

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane believes his team are in good shape for Sunday's showdown.

"We're up against a form side but we haven't played an All-Ireland semi-final against a side that wasn't in form," he said.

"They're a very good team but not an unbeatable team. We played Ballyhale two years ago and for me they're the top dogs - we went toe-to-toe with them for 64 minutes and fell short at the end.

"We believe we're a better team that we were then, we're better equipped for what's ahead of us - we obviously have a plan in place. There's a lot of talk about how good Ballygunner are and not a lot of talk about how good we are - we like that."

Slaughtneil's dual star Shane McGuigan also insists the hurling ability of the Ulster kingpins shouldn't be underestimated.

He said: "We can beat them but we know the task ahead of us - there are a serious outfit.

"We know we can't just bring it down to a dogfight. We need to show our hurling skills we have some serious hurlers here. We hope to show that.