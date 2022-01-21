Conor McCarthy hit a hat-trick of first-half goals in the last meeting between the sides eight month ago before Donegal fought back to earn a draw

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final: Donegal v Monaghan Venue: O'Neills Healy Park, Omagh Date: Saturday, 22 January Throw-in: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Ryan McHugh says Donegal will "relish" Saturday's Dr McKenna Cup final against Monaghan in Omagh as an opportunity to get more minutes into their legs before their League opener against Mayo.

"You can train all you want but competitive matches are the best thing you can do to get ready for the National League," added McHugh.

Tuesday's win over Derry was McHugh's first appearance of 2022.

A few uncharacteristic misses saw the Kilcar man exhibiting a little rust.

"Two wides and one off the post. I need to get out in Towney football pitch and get the football boots on to get practising. Hopefully that will come."

Like all the managers during the McKenna Cup, Declan Bonner has used the competition as an opportunity to give game time to inexperienced players with as many of nine men given debuts in the opener against Down.

Dungloe's Mark Curran was the latest youngster to make his inter-county bow in Tuesday's game against Derry with Naomh Padraig Muff's Caolan McColgan among the new men utilised during the pre-season competition.

With Jamie Brennan, Michael Langan and Tony McClenaghan all forced off by knocks against the Oak Leafers, Bonner may have to include more youngsters than perhaps he would have intended in Saturday's match.

It will also be interesting to see whether Michael Murphy starts after coming off the bench to particularly good effect against Antrim last weekend and also in midweek.

For much of Tuesday's other semi-final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh looked certain winners before they surrendered a late three-point lead to eventually lose on penalties following Jemar Hall's miss after the game went straight to the shootout.

Man of the match Conor McCarthy and Conor Boyle were Monaghan's most impressive performers in midweek but it remains to be seen whether Seamus McEnaney will parade all his big guns in advance of Sunday week's Division One opener against Tyrone.

McCarthy hit a first-half hat-trick of goals in the last meeting between the counties eight months ago when Donegal snatched a 1-20 to 4-11 draw after the Farney men had led 3-7 to 1-8 at half-time.

It will be a surprise if Saturday's game is quite as open and free-flowing as both sides look to work on their defensive formations ahead of their league openers.

Monaghan will be back in Healy Park on Sunday week for their game against All-Ireland champions Tyrone with Donegal facing Mayo at Markievicz on the same afternoon.

Monaghan midfielder Conor Leonard is likely to be unavailable for Saturday evening's game after suffering a back injury in the opening seconds at the Athletic Grounds and having to be stretchered off.