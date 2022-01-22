Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Darren Gleeson's Antrim now look to their National Hurling League campaign, which begins with a trip to Kilkenny

Antrim signed off their Walsh Cup campaign with defeat as they fell to a 1-23 to 1-17 loss to Galway in Darver.

The Saffrons battled their way through the first half to trail 0-13 to 0-10 at the break.

John Fleming's 43rd-minute goal put Galway - managed by Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin - five points up.

Michael Bradley's major brought Darren Gleeson's side back to within two, but the Tribesmen finished strongly to secure a six-point victory.

It was further disappointment for Antrim after defeats by Dublin and Offaly in their other two Group A games.

Gleeson's men will now turn their attention to the National Hurling League Division 1B campaign, which begins with a trip to Nowlan Park to face Kilkenny on 6 February.

Walsh Cup holders Wexford, meanwhile, will face Dublin in the decider after the Model County secured a dramatic 2-25 to 2-25 draw with Kilkenny at Wexford Park on Saturday.

Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning's penalty helped Darragh Egan's side lead 1-16 to 0-12 at the half-time interval, but the Cats clawed their way back into it upon the resumption thanks to Conor Bolger's 42nd-minute goal.

However, Cathal Dunbar's three-pointer put Wexford seven ahead, and while Padraig Walsh's goal drew Brian Cody's side level before going two up thanks to Cian Kenny and Colm Prenderville scores.

Connal Flood and Paul Morris got Wexford back on level terms before Conor McDonald responded to a Kenny free to draw the game and send Wexford through thanks to their superior scoring difference.