Injury limited McCann's involvement in Tyrone's run to All-Ireland glory in 2021

Tiernan McCann has become the latest member of Tyrone's All-Ireland winning squad to opt out of the Red Hands set-up for 2022.

He joins Ronan O'Neill, Mark Bradley, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy in deciding to quit the inter-county game.

The Killyclogher clubman was a regular under Mickey Harte as he made his mark as an attacking wing-back.

He made his Championship debut in 2014 and was a mainstay of the team for the next six years.

However injury setbacks have restricted his appearances over the past couple of seasons and he saw limited game time in Tyrone's run to Sam Maguire Cup triumph in 2021.

The Killyclogher clubman won two Ulster titles and an All-Ireland during his inter-county career.

The five players who have departed the squad leave a void in terms of experience and significant gaps for managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher to fill.

Tyrone begin their 2022 league campaign on 30 January at home to Ulster rivals Monaghan, who will return to Healy Park just a week after winning the Dr McKenna Cup on the Omagh ground.