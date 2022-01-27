A packed Croke Park on Saturday night will be the perfect surroundings for Armagh's Rian O'Neill to parade his array of skills

Allianz Football League: Derry v Down Venue: Owenbeg, Derry Date: Saturday, 29 January Throw-in: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer; weekend score updates and match reports on BBC Sport NI website

After last year's Covid-enforced restricted crowd numbers and regionalised nature of the competition, the GAA's Football League will return at full throttle this weekend with a host of hugely appetising opening fixtures.

Whether by accident or design, the fixture schedulers could scarcely have come up with a more alluring weekend of games from an Ulster point of view.

Right through from Saturday's opening Division Two match which sees Derry host Down in the first of BBC Sport NI's seven streamed games in this year's Leagues through to Cavan's Division Four opener in Leitrim, intriguing contests abound.

This year's competition has the added "jeopardy" as Oisin McConville dubbed it on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time on Monday night of places in this summer's battle of Sam being up for grabs for those counties in Divisions Two and Three.

That was originally the plan two years ago before the arrival of the global pandemic saw the inter-county game on hold until the following October with the remainder of the season having to be shoehorned into a nine-week period as the conclusion of the league was followed by a straight knockout championship.

Division Two teams that end up in Division Three at the conclusion of the league campaign will be facing the unwanted prospect of competing in the inaugural second-tier Tailteann Cup - unless they somehow regroup to clinch a place in their provincial finals.

The flipside of that is the chance for Division Three sides such as Fermanagh and Antrim, who clash at Brewster Park on Saturday, to play their way into Sam Maguire Cup action come summer.

But while the Sam Maguire cut, to use a golfing analogy, is an added element this year, the battle between the game's elite in Division One looks set to be nothing other than mouth-watering.

Oisin McConville has spoken of the palpable excitement in Armagh as the county prepares for Saturday night's Division One opener against Dublin at Croke Park with suggestions that 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the match.

Armagh's return to Division One after a nine-season gap last year didn't feel like the real deal as they were effectively involved in a mini-Ulster Championship against Monaghan, Tyrone and Donegal before eventually preserving their league status with a relegation play-off win over Roscommon.

With Dublin no longer possessing that air of invincibility after their seven-in-a-row ambitions were ended by Mayo last August and also having to contend with the retirements of Michael Darragh Macauley, Paddy Andrews, Kevin McManamon, Cian O'Sullivan and Philly McMahon - in addition to the continuing absences of Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Stephen Cluxton - Armagh should head to Croke Park with no inferiority complex.

Given the departures from the squad, Dessie Farrell has been forced to bring in several new players and the early report cards on the new blood haven't been entirely encouraging with Laois giving the largely young Dubs side a tough test in last weekend's O'Byrne Cup Final.

Farrell may have to continue to largely draw on experience and it remains to be seen whether the remaining heroes from the six-in-a-row of 13 months ago will have the energy and motivation to get back to gaelic football's summit.

While Mayo ended Dublin's seven-in-a-row bid, the prize was ultimately and heartbreakingly not to be theirs as Tyrone regrouped from a Covid-hit summer to secure a remarkable Sam Maguire Cup triumph.

Monaghan will feel that they could and probably should have beaten Tyrone in last year's Ulster Final at Croke Park

Monaghan look better prepared for Omagh game

The Red Hands open their campaign on Sunday with a home game against Monaghan which is a repeat of last July's Ulster Final at Croke Park.

Monaghan could and indeed probably should have won that game and go into the Omagh contest having clinched the Dr McKenna Cup where a predominantly inexperienced Tyrone selection was hammered by Cavan before also losing to Armagh.

While Tyrone will surely be along more familiar lines this weekend, the Monaghan game may be coming a little too early for them although it will no surprise to see the Red Hands soon hit their stride to preserve the Division One status which doubtless will be the target of joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

Sunday will also see Donegal opening their Division One campaign against Mayo at Markievicz Park in Sligo because of ongoing redevelopment work at MacHale Park in Castlebar.

After looking arguably the best equipped team to end Dublin's dominance some 15 months ago, Donegal's star has since fallen appreciably with their shock 2020 Ulster Final defeat by Cavan followed by unconvincing League and Championship campaigns last year.

Like all managers, Declan Bonner has looked at new players over the past month but the team that takes to the field in Sligo is likely to be along familiar lines.

Paddy McBrearty's early-season sharpness has been encouraging for Donegal but in truth, doubts about their mental toughness in high pressure occasions will remain until they deliver when it really matters.

The scepticism about Donegal is only increased by their perceived defensive frailty best exemplified by Monaghan's Conor McCarthy hitting three first-half goals in 10 minutes during last year's Division One contest at Ballybofey before the home side fought back to snatch an unlikely draw.

Derry fans will hope Ciaran McFaul can make the same impact for the county that he did for Glen in 2021

The first of this weekend's three Ulster derbies will get a big billing as Rory Gallagher's improving Derry host James McCartan's Down at Owenbeg in the opening BBC Sport NI streamed game.

After being in Division Four as recently as 2019, Derry are now back at the minimum level that befits their historical pedigree and current playing strength and they will be expected to account for a Kilcoo-less Down this weekend.

In addition to the half dozen or so Kilcoo men who hopefully will join the panel later in the league, McCartan, back for a second stint as boss, also has a number of injury worries to contend with so damage limitation, by producing a competitive display, realistically may be the summit of a relatively young Mourne side's ambitions this weekend as they begin a campaign where Division Two survival is likely to be the main target.

Derry do look to have the raw material to at least challenge for a Division One spot - particularly if Ciaran McFaul can be the force that he was in Glen's historic first county championship triumph and subsequent Ulster Club Championship run.

Loser could be in fight 'to stave off relegation'

Hot on the heels of Derry v Down, Fermanagh v Antrim will throw in at Brewster Park an hour later on Saturday evening in what Oisin McConville predicts will be a huge opener for both teams as Kieran Donnelly has his first league game in charge of the Ernemen following Ryan McMenamin's departure last summer.

"Whoever wins that game realistically is on the front foot straight away and there will be other teams in the division that they can target and would expect to beat," McConville told Sportsound Extra time.

"But the team that loses you could already be talking about them being in a fight to stave off relegation. That's how important this game is."

Antrim boss Enda McGinley, after guiding his team out of Division Four in his opening season in charge, will have taken encouragement from a McKenna Cup campaign which saw the Saffrons account for Down before going down narrowly to Donegal at Portglenone.

With Eoin Donnelly having recently announced his retirement from Fermanagh duty, Declan McCusker will captain the Erne County squad whose Derrygonnelly contingent will include Ryan Jones after his decision to rejoin the panel.

While Antrim escaped from Division Four at the second attempt last year, Cavan shockingly dropped to the league's basement less than seven months after their stunning Ulster Final victory over Donegal.

The League's condensed format seemed to affect the Breffnimen more than anybody as an immediate one-point derby defeat by Fermanagh put them on the back foot though, even in spite of the absence of key man Ciaran Brady, there could be no excuses for the play-off loss against Wicklow which ultimately relegated them.

As evidenced by his team's impressive McKenna Cup hammering of Tyrone, Mickey Graham will surely have Cavan primed for Sunday's contest against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon and a dominant opening win could set the tone for a successful Breffni campaign.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Division One Dublin v Armagh Croke Park, 19:30 GMT

Division Two Derry v Down Owenbeg, 18:00

Division Three Fermanagh v Antrim Brewster Park, 19:00 Limerick v Longford Gaelic Grounds, 17:00

Division Four Carlow v London Cullen Park, 19:00

SUNDAY

Division One Kildare v Kerry Newbridge, 13:45 Mayo v Donegal Sligo, 13:45 Tyrone v Monaghan Omagh, 15:45

Division Two Clare v Offaly Ennis, 14:00 Galway v Meath Salthill, 14:00 Roscommon v Cork Dr Hyde Park, 14:00

Division Three Louth v Laois Ardee, 14:00 Westmeath v Wicklow Mullingar, 14:00