BBC Sport NI to stream live GAA league games for the first time

Saturday's Division Two meeting between Derry and Down will be the first streamed game of the league season

Matches in the GAA Allianz leagues will be streamed live by the BBC for the first time this season.

A game each weekend will be featured on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website starting this Saturday, 29 January, with Derry and Down's all-Ulster Division Two opener at Owenbeg.

The football coverage continues with Galway's visit to Newry in Division Two a week later before the focus moves to hurling the following weekend.

The first live hurling match will feature Dublin taking on Antrim at Corrigan Park in Division One on Saturday 12 February.

Division One football is featured for the first time on 19 February with Armagh playing neighbours Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds. Down v Roscommon in Division Two is the match on 26 February, while Armagh's tie against Kildare is the streamed game on March 12.

The BBC's live coverage of league games for 2022 concludes with the Division Two hurling tie between Down and Kerry on 19 March.

GAA League fixtures live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website

Saturday 29 January - Derry v Down (Division Two football) 18:00 GMT

Saturday 5 February - Down v Galway (Division Two football) 17:00 GMT

Saturday 12 February - Antrim v Dublin (Division One hurling) 14:00 GMT

Saturday 19 February - Armagh v Monaghan (Division One football) 17:30 GMT

Saturday 26 February - Down v Roscommon (Division Two football) 17:00 GMT

Saturday 12 March - Armagh v Kildare (Division One football) 18:00 GMT

Saturday 19 March - Down v Kerry (Division Two hurling) 14:00 GMT

As well as the new live coverage, BBC Sport NI's GAA podcast 'The GAA Social' returns to BBC Sounds on Tuesday 1 February. Oisín McConville and Thomas Niblock will meet the biggest names in the sport every week, travelling near and far with no subject off-limits.

The podcast, which will run for 30 weeks until the All-Ireland final, will feature some of the most famous names in GAA as well as all the news, discussion points and debate around the 2022 season.

"We are pleased to announce an extension to our long-standing relationship with BBC Sport NI as part of our efforts to improve access to our games all year round," said GAA President Larry McCarthy

"This new weekly slot, featuring live Allianz Football and Hurling League action, will enhance our offering to both new and existing audiences at a time when our leagues have never been more popular.

"I welcome and look forward to the coverage, not just on match days, but on various BBC platforms for supporters across the island."

Neil Brittain, Executive Editor BBC Sport NI said: "We know how important the leagues are to GAA audiences and we are delighted to be bringing live football and hurling to BBC iPlayer for the first time.

"We are also pleased to be expanding our broadcast partnership with Croke Park and look forward to giving GAA an even greater platform across BBC NI.

"The GAA Social podcast on BBC Sounds was hugely popular last year prompting some great debate around the game and we've doubled the length of its run right up until the end of the All-Ireland series. We know that it will continue to go from strength-to-strength in 2022."