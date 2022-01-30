Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cathal McShane started a game for Tyrone for the first time in nearly two years

Monaghan failed to take advantage of a last-gasp free as they played out a gripping 0-9 to 0-9 draw with All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the Division One opener at Healy Park.

Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan, who top-scored with three points, decided to go short to Conor Boyle with his free instead of going for the winning point.

Moments earlier, Tyrone were penalised when Brian Kennedy clattered Beggan as he tried to keep Paul Donaghy's effort out during a frantic end to the game in appalling conditions in Omagh.

Tyrone were also reduced to 14 men after Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary was shown a second yellow card late on for a high tackle.

But with substitute Darragh Canavan adjudged to have touched the ball on the ground, the Healy Park crowd fell silent in anticipation of a winning free from Beggan deep in injury time.

However, Beggan played it short to Boyle, whose effort dropped short and allowed Niall Morgan to tidy up as referee Joe McQuillan blew his full-time whistle.

