Armagh defeated Tyrone in the season-opening McKenna Cup last month

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan believes that a renewed rivalry with Armagh can bring Ulster football "to new levels".

Armagh host the All-Ireland champions on Sunday after an impressive victory over Dublin in their League opener.

The two counties shared a fierce rivalry in the early 2000s and Logan hopes all Ulster counties can challenge at the top level.

"We hope everyone in Ulster is up and at it," he said.

"It was brilliantly competitive in the noughties, beyond that it ebbed and flowed a bit between Tyrone and Armagh."

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh made headlines with a statement victory over Dublin in their Division One opener last weekend while Tyrone were held by Monaghan in a gripping draw in Omagh.

The sides have already met in 2022 as the Orchard County ran out 2-15 to 1-15 winners in the Dr McKenna Cup.

"They are coming big and they certainly put on a show last Saturday night at Croke Park," added Logan.

"The conditions were good and fair for them, and we met horrible conditions on Sunday which was a bit of a leveller all round.

"Armagh have set their stall out early this year and they look like they are going to be a team to watch."

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher guided Tyrone to All-Ireland success in their first season in charge

After midfielder Brian Kennedy returned to action against Monaghan, Logan refused to be drawn on whether Ronan McNamee and Conor McKenna will be fit for Sunday's game with their neighbours but said the duo were "coming on well".

"The Athletic Grounds is a tight ground with a good atmosphere," added Logan, who is joint-manager with Brian Dooher.

"We will expect that Armagh will have a pleasant welcome for their Tyrone neighbours this Sunday.

"You know how well we all get on over the years. It's back with a bang, it is good there is a full National League."

Door not closed on absent players

Dooher and Logan will be without the services of last year's panelists Mark Bradley, Tiernan McCann, Ronan O'Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy who have opted out for the 2022 season.

Despite their withdrawals and a Tyrone squad packed full of talent, Logan said the door was not closed if they decided to return in the future, describing them as "brilliant footballers".

"[They] have given a dedicated life of service to Tyrone with minor titles and senior titles," he said.

"It is a busy world and last year was a compressed schedule. We would love to have everyone available but there are life choices to be made and these guys are at important stages of their life.

"Sport is all about form and football is all about form so nobody is guaranteed in or guaranteed out.

"If form is good and people are up for it then there is always a way in."

Monaghan will face Mayo at Clones on Sunday

Tight Division One in prospect

Sunday's other two Division One games involving Ulster counties see Donegal and Monaghan aiming for home wins as they face Kildare and Mayo with all four sides have drawn their openers.

Kildare, after earning promotion last year, will come to Ballybofey buoyed by their home draw with Kerry.

Last weekend's opening series of results suggests a very tight Division One is in prospect and defeat this weekend would put Donegal and Monaghan under a degree of early pressure.

In Division Two, Down are once again involved in this weekend's BBC Sport NI streamed game as they face Galway at Pairc Esler on Saturday evening (17:00 GMT).

Minus their Kilcoo contingent, there wasn't a lot of encouragement for new boss James McCartan in last weekend's 1-10 to 0-6 defeat by Derry and the young Mourne side will be big underdogs as they face a side that handed out an 11-point defeat by Meath in their opener.

After their dominant opening win, Derry will have the chance to already mark themselves out as genuine promotion candidates if they manage to account in Tullamore for an Offaly side well beaten by Clare last weekend. The Oak Leafers defeated John Maughan's side 0-21 to 1-6 in last season's Division Three final.

Likewise, Antrim have the chance to build on their encouraging opening Division Three win in Fermanagh when they host Limerick at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

Limerick beat Longford 4-9 to 1-11 in their opener so it won't be easy for Enda McGinley's side but Saffrons fans will be perhaps daring to dream of the possibility of successive promotions - and securing a prized place in the battle for the Sam Maguire Cup - if a home win is achieved.

In contrast, Fermanagh will go into Sunday's game against Wicklow in Aughrim already under a degree of pressure following their opening morale-sapping defeat. Another loss this weekend would leave them already in the midst of a battle to avoid the drop to Division Four.

Mention of Division Four and Cavan earned a satisfactory opening 0-12 to 0-8 win in Wicklow and will expected to account for a Wexford side beaten at home by Sligo last weekend.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Division One Kerry v Dublin Tralee, 19:00 GMT

Division Two Down v Galway Pairc Esler, 17:00 Cork v Clare Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 19:00

Division Three Antrim v Limerick Corrigan Park, 14:30

SUNDAY

Division One Armagh v Tyrone Athletic Grounds, 14:00 Monaghan v Mayo Clones, 14:00 Donegal v Kildare Ballybofey, 14:30

Division Two Meath v Roscommon Navan, 14:00 Offaly v Derry Tullamore, 14:00

Division Three Laois v Westmeath Portlaoise, 14:00 Longford v Louth Longford, 14:00 Wicklow v Fermanagh Aughrim, 14:00