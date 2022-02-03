Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilcoo joint-captain Aidan Branagan was dismissed in injury-time of the All-Ireland semi-final

Kilcoo joint-captain Aidan Branagan is available to play in the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship final after his red card was successfully appealed, BBC Sport understands.

Branagan was sent off in the semi-final for an off-the-ball incident with St Finbarr's Adam Lyne in injury-time.

However, that decision has now been overturned after a hearing in Dublin.

Kilcoo will play Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland final in Croke Park on February 12.

Branagan, 36, is the oldest of five brothers on the Kilcoo panel as the Down and Ulster champions look to win the All-Ireland for the first time.